More than aesthetics, intimate surgery may be necessary for women’s health

posted on 10/25/2021 06:00



Problems caused by menopause are mainly responsible for problems related to lack of lubrication and sagging in the region – (credit: Site Familia/Reproducao)

The actress Cláudia Raia, 54, published on her social networks, about two months ago, a statement in which she admitted suffering from problems related to the genital region. In the video, almost five minutes long, she acknowledged that this is something normal among women due to age, the consequences of menopause and physiological changes.

In the opinion of the global artist, some time ago the need for an intimate surgery stopped being purely aesthetic and started to provide well-being. Whether you agree with this statement or not, the Brazilian population is betting on these interventions. Proof of this is that in a survey by the International Society for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery (Isaps), Brazil appears first in the ranking of countries that perform the most intimate surgeries. There are about 21 thousand interventions of this type carried out annually.

Genital surgeries are no longer considered aesthetic, as they provide patients with quality, especially in their sexual life, in addition to increasing self-esteem, restoring sensitivity and reducing pain during sexual intercourse.

“It’s for aesthetics and also for health”, emphasizes physician Will Barros, a specialist in vulvovaginal procedures. “We can highlight two issues: one of them is the fact that aesthetics generate well-being; in another, actually, many women suffer from low lubrication, discomfort and other health-related problems”, explains the surgeon who pioneered a leisure 3D method, without bleeding, painless and without cuts.

According to the doctor, over the years and due to problems caused by menopause, the vagina loses lubrication and gains flaccidity, “which is completely normal”. “Because of the stigma of many of them thinking it is a consequence of time, or assuming that it is something superfluous, or even knowing only painful procedures and traumatic recovery; they preferred to leave it as it is”, ponders Will Barros, who also teaches the technique to gynecologists and surgeons.

In addition to the problems mentioned, it is also possible to highlight discomfort, pain during sexual intercourse and, consequently, psychological trauma related to self-esteem and self-acceptance.

vaginal atrophy

However, for doctor Will Barros, the most worrying situation is vaginal atrophy, also known as dryness. The pathology affects women over 40 years old. In these cases, the inner part of the vagina becomes very sensitive and dry due to the drop in hormone levels caused by menopause. Other problems linked to this are: burning, abnormal vaginal discharge, depression, hot flashes with chills, increased vaginal Ph and pain during intercourse.

Other issues resolved by vulvovaginal surgeries are, for example, perineoplasty and colpoperineoplasty. It is also worth highlighting female urinary incontinence, hemorrhoids, vaginal darkening and the reconstitution of the vaginal ring (hymenoplasty), among others. “These are no longer taboo issues. All of this can and should be dealt with. No pain, no suffering and no prejudice”, concludes the surgeon.