Mother and daughter who discovered breast cancer together celebrate recovery: ‘The nightmare was double, but so was the victory’ | Paraná

The connection that started in the umbilical cord and was maintained for decades with love and care, needed to be strengthened when a mother and a daughter from Curitiba discovered together that they had the same disease, breast cancer.

Despite the double news difficult to receive, the link between Carmen Dolores de Figueiredo Rossilho, 65, and Faena Figueiredo Rossilho, 44, was what helped them to face the diagnosis and to strengthen themselves day after day throughout the treatment.

“It was unbelievable, we never expected such a thing, even two in a row. I told my mother to let them know: ‘you two are going to get breast cancer together’, we would say: ‘what?’ . The nightmare was double, but so was the victory, we’re alive, we’re fine,” said Faena.

The two say that they always underwent routine exams, especially Faena who needed to monitor some cysts that developed over the years. However, what they did not expect was to receive, in 2017, their breast cancer results within a day.

“We ended up doing the biopsies, and her result came out one day and mine the other. Different doctors, different symptoms. We were more concerned about her, right. It was a surprise because we had three options: both negative, one positive and one negative, or both positives, and that’s what happened,” recalled Carmen.

Importance of early diagnosis

Treatment for breast cancer increases the possibility of a cure when started early, as a result of early diagnosis.

Because of the cysts, Faena was already aware of the signs of the body and had breast exams every six months. About two years before being diagnosed with cancer, she said she was already feeling her nipple harder on her right side.

“I was worried, I went to the doctor, took the exams, said: ‘It’s a little stiff’. The doctor looked, examined it just right, I did the exams, and he said: ‘It’s a cyst, there’s nothing.’ that I went for the exam, it gave something. I had the mammogram and the ultrasound, and it was on the ultrasound that it appeared. So, there is the importance of complementary exams, because sometimes one exam reveals what the other does not.”

Carmen also paid attention to her health and had annual exams. According to her, this attitude was certainly what helped the two to remain well, considering that the sooner cancer is discovered, the sooner it is faced.

“At the time, we: ‘Wow, but why did it happen one day after another and this treatment at the same time?’ But, today, we say: ‘it was so good to have this together’ because one gave strength to the other. So, we went together, we were always very friends and companions”, revealed the mother.

Mother and daughter claim to be proof that taking care of your health is never too much and that no matter how busy life is, you need to take the time to look at yourself.

“Whenever I can, I like to repeat: do the self-examination, but not only that, do the exam at the clinic, do medical follow-up, don’t leave your health for later. This is our most precious asset”, emphasizes Faena.

Even with the fright, fear and uncertainty of how everything was going to be, mother and daughter clung to each other in the struggle for life. Their first action was to move back in together so that they could take care of each other more closely.

The two went through many situations, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

“I, thank God, I didn’t have to take out the whole breast. I removed the nipple, then got a tattoo on the spot and it was really good – this is the icing on the cake after going through the whole treatment. There were 16 sessions, and in each session I invited a person, a close friend, to go with me. The chemo lasts about six months, six and a half months, then you have to wait a month to schedule the surgery and then wait another month to start radiotherapy “Faena said.

In addition, they went through the suffering of losing their hair during the treatment.

“I know it’s very difficult to go bald, especially for women, but it’s part of the treatment, then the hair grows back. It’s just a detail. If you’re cured, that’s what matters,” said the daughter.

Carmen also needed surgery. When chemotherapy started, the effects were so strong that she had to be hospitalized. Instead of 16 sessions planned, she took four and another type of medication.

“In my case, a quadrant of the breast was removed, only part of it. But I had metastases in the armpit, so I had to remove some nodes too. Then we had radiotherapy and now we have to take a drug every day for five years. in treatment actually, but the worst is over,” she said.

Faena said that, in addition to using this medication to control the disease, they undergo the exam regularly, every four months.

“You are never fully discharged, you have to follow up. The doctor performs the clinical examination, palpates, asks for the complementary exam, ultrasound, mammography, abdominal ultrasound, densitometry. We consider ourselves cured, we are living a life normal, but we are still undergoing treatment. We have some side effects from the drugs, but nothing that we cannot live with. It is one day at a time.”

In Brazil, breast cancer is the most common in women. It is estimated that 66,280 new cases of the disease will appear this year. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) points out that, in Paraná, the number can reach 3,470.

One of the ways to diagnose breast cancer is through mammography, which is offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS). The exam is indicated for women aged 50 to 69 years.

Women over the age of 35 and with risk factors should also be tested. Ideally, mammograms should be performed every two years.

“Of course, when taking the exam, it gives me a little pain, but we have to do the exams, we have to have the courage to face it, because if you want to live healthy, you have to go to the doctor and take care of yourself. We don’t have another choice. Prevention is always cheaper than treatment“Faena commented.

Doctors explain that a healthy eating routine and lifelong physical activity helps reduce the risk of developing breast cancer.

According to the state government, with the Covid-19 pandemic, Paraná registered a 45% reduction in the number of mammograms: there are 156,276 exams that were not taken.

According to the Cancer Information System (Siscan), in 2019, 347,319 mammograms were performed. By 2020, the number had dropped to 191,043. Since the beginning of this year, 128,222 women from Paraná have had a mammogram.

Curitiba has a monthly offer of more than seven thousand mammograms. According to the city, there is no waiting list for this exam. Medical requests are scheduled from one week to the next, or within a maximum of 15 days.

Women who are part of the target audience for the screening of gynecological cancers, can schedule preventive exams and mammography through the central 3350-9000.

“We know that women occupy several roles on a daily basis and it is often difficult to find time in their schedule to take care of themselves. But it is very important that everyone knows the importance of having their preventive exams done at least once a year. If diagnosed early enough. breast cancer, the chances of a cure reach 90%”, pointed out Karina Furlan Anselmi, a breast cancer physician.

‘Don’t leave anything for later’

The Hospital Nossa Senhora das Graças (HNSG), in Curitiba, where Faena and Carmen were patients, made an action to draw attention to Outubro Rosa, a month of awareness in relation to the prevention of breast cancer.

This year, singer Julcy Rodrigues from Curitiba was invited to re-record the song “Na Semana que Vem”, by the singer Pitty. The hospital video features the participation of patients who have had breast cancer or are still undergoing medical follow-up – among them, Carmen and Faena.

“I always help, if I see someone undergoing treatment, I say: ‘look, I’m through, everything will be fine’. I’ve met so many wonderful women like that, I’ve lost friends who couldn’t survive, so it’s hard, but the people need to have a lot of faith and face it,” said Faena.

According to the unit, the musical choice reinforces the phrase in the chorus “don’t leave anything for later, don’t let time pass”. Watch below: