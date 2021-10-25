Mourinho expelled, but Roma holds leader Napoli and ends rival’s winning streak | italian football

In a duel valid for the ninth round of the Italian Championship, Roma and Napoli were 0-0 this Sunday, at the Olympic stadium in the capital. The home team’s coach, Portuguese José Mourinho was sent off in the second half of the match for a complaint, but he left smiling after the final whistle: Roma ended Napoli’s winning streak of eight consecutive victories.
Luciano Spaletti, the visitors’ coach, was outraged with a disallowed goal by striker Victor Osimhen and was sent off at the end of Derby del Sole.
After also starting the season very well, Roma have won just two of their last six matches – and are coming off a 6-1 rout for Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League, and are in fourth place (16 points). Napoli, on the other hand, remains in the lead with 25, ahead of Milan thanks to the tiebreaker criteria.
In the next round, Roma visit Cagliari on Wednesday, while Napoli host Bologna at Diego Armando Maradona stadium the following day.
Mourinho, in the background, revolts, while Spaletti (unfocused) also revolts during Rome vs. Napoli — Photo: REUTERS