Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil continues to fall and reaches 337

The moving average of daily deaths caused by Covid-19 reached 337 this Sunday (24/10). Compared to what was seen two weeks ago, there was a negative variation of 22.8%, signaling a decrease in documented deaths in the period.

In the last 24 hours, there were 187 deaths and 6,204 new infected people registered across the country. The data are from the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

In total, Brazil has already lost 605,644 lives to the disease and computed 21,729,763 cases of contamination.

Due to the incubation time of the new coronavirus, the recommendation of experts was adopted that the moving average of the day be compared to that of two weeks ago.

Variations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15%, more or less, are not significant in relation to the evolution of the pandemic. Percentages above or below, on the other hand, should be seen as an upward or downward trend.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic based on absolute death or case data is far from ideal. This is because they can have very large daily variations, especially delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate view of the scenario, moving average is widely used around the world. The rate then represents the sum of reported deaths in one week divided by seven.

The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths from the previous seven days.