MS follows with storm alert and heavy rain until this Monday – Cities

In Paranhos, a gale took the coverage of the school’s sports court in an indigenous village. (Photo: Straight from the Streets)

The meteorology brings a new map with warnings of storms and heavy rain in Mato Grosso do Sul. The warnings are valid until 10 am in the morning. For nine cities, the alert is twofold: both storm and heavy rain. This list includes Água Clara, Aquidauana, Brasilândia, Corguinho, Corumbá, Jaraguari, Ribas do Rio Pardo, Rochedo and Três Lagoas.

The forecast is for heavy rain (up to 100 millimeters per day), intense winds (from 60 km/h to 100 km/h) and hailstorms. There is a risk of power cuts, crop damage, falling trees and flooding.

The Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) warns of storm forecasts in 18 other municipalities: Alcinópolis, Aparecida do Taboado, Bandeirantes, Camapuã, Cassilândia, Chapadão do Sul, Costa Rica, Coxim, Figueirão, Innocence, Paraíso das Águas, Paranaíba, Pedro Gomes, Rio Negro, Rio Verde of Mato Grosso, São Gabriel do Oeste, Selvíria and Sonora.

Mato Grosso do Sul has two Inmet alerts until 10am tomorrow. (Photo: Reproduction)

Another 20 municipalities, including Campo Grande, have an intense rain alert. Precipitation can reach 50 millimeters, with winds from 40 km/h to 60 km/h. In these cities, Inmet points out a low risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

The heavy rain warning is also valid for Anastácio, Anaurilândia, Angélica, Bataguassu, Batayporã, Bodoquena, Bonito, Campo Grande, Dois Irmãos do Buriti, Ladário, Maracaju, Miranda, Nioaque, Nova Alvorada do Sul, Nova Andradina, Porto Murtinho, Brilhante River, Santa Rita do Pardo, Sidrolândia and Terenos.

Severely battered by storms on Saturday afternoon, the Southern Cone region is now free of weather alerts.