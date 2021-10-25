Muricy says that São Paulo ‘couldn’t afford’ to have Daniel Alves and points out the star’s mistake: ‘It wasn’t cool’

Muricy Ramalho criticized the way São Paulo signed Daniel Alves and spoke about the club’s financial situation

the troubled Daniel Alves exit of São Paulo was approached during the participation of Muricy Ramalho in this Sunday’s edition of the program Round table, gives Gazette TV. In the view of the soccer coordinator, both the right flank and the tricolor club were wrong.

“I think both sides failed. São Paulo, when they hired Daniel, actually couldn’t afford him, because the salary is very high and the club didn’t have the conditions, as demonstrated. The guy goes there, works hard every day, plays. So, you have to receive. You have accumulated a lot of debt to him. In that, he’s right,” Muricy said.

Released by São Paulo, Daniel Alves competed in the Tokyo Olympics by the Brazilian team and, after the tournament, he warned the board that he would not re-present himself until the debt, estimated at around R$ 18 million, was settled. São Paulo, then, decided to remove the right-back.

“What wasn’t cool and I think he even recognized was after the Olympics. São Paulo did not do, for example, what Flamengo did to Pedro. We saw his side. He went to the Olympics, he was champion. The statements did not go down well. Not just for us, the board, but for the fans. Because we made it easy for him to go,” said Muricy.

“We didn’t create any problems, as we could, because he was a very important player for us. We didn’t do that and we respected his dream. Getting those words was too hard. I think he even regretted it, because it wasn’t cool,” he added.

Winner of the Paulista Championship for the team at heart, Daniel Alves settled the termination on September 16th and left the club 15 months ahead of schedule. At 38 years of age, the experienced right-back has yet to set his next career destination.