Natal shows strength and debut with victory over Goiás in the Men’s Superliga | volleyball

The only representative of the Northeast region among the 12 participating teams, Natal debuted very well in the 2021/2022 edition of the Men’s Volleyball Superliga. The current two-time champion of the competition, now with new headquarters, beat on Sunday night the also rookie Goiás by 3 sets to 0, with partials of 25/14, 25/19 and 25/21. The match was played at the Nélio Dias gym, in the state capital.

Pointer Matheus Krauchuk was voted best in the game.

In the second round, Goiás seeks recovery against Blumenau. The game will be next Saturday, at 5 pm, at the Sebastião Cruz gym, in Blumenau. Natal also plays away from home against Brasília, on Sunday, at 9:30 pm, at Sesi Taguatinga.

Before, however, Natal decides against Cruzeiro the Supercopa 2021. The game will be on Tuesday, at 7:30 pm, in Várzea Grande, Mato Grosso.

The confrontation started balanced, played point by point. Goiás, the first team from Goiás to compete in the elite of the Superliga, came to be ahead in the 9 to 8, but the hosts soon dominated the score, with two aces from the American Patrick Gasman. The block also worked with the experienced Riad to open up an advantage. Natal also took advantage of the Cuban Elian’s streak on the serve to close the absolute set, with 25 to 14.

Argentinian Carlos Weber’s team maintained control of the match in the second set, also taking advantage of Goiás’ mistakes.