Navy develops first engine with nuclear technology for submarines – News

In the interior of São Paulo, the Navy is preparing the tests of the first Brazilian engine powered by nuclear energy, which will be installed in a submarine. The technology was fully developed in Brazil and is part of the project to renew the country’s submarine fleet.

It is at the Navy Technological Center in Iperó, 125 kilometers from the city of São Paulo, that the first nuclear-powered Brazilian submarine engine is being assembled. It is a technique dominated by only six countries in the world: United States, Russia, United Kingdom, France, China and India. In Brazil, it was conceived in an unprecedented way.

Everything is developed with great secrecy. Commander Luís Cláudio Farina, director of the Nuclear Industrial Center of Aramar, explains that it is so that the project and the knowledge generated are secure. “The objective is for this knowledge to remain in the navy and not be diverted to other projects that are not peaceful like ours”, he says.

The journalism of Record TV had access to the preparation of the nucleoelectric generation laboratory. It’s a steel giant, just like the nuclear submarine. Everything is done full-size so engineers can simulate reactor operation and make necessary modifications before final installation.

At the technological center, equipment will also monitor radioactivity, which is harmful to the human body. Therefore, these security tests are critical.

“It would be inadmissible that performance tests, under adverse conditions, were processed at sea, because if something goes wrong, it is the lives of the crew who are there in that situation”, says Commander Salvador Ramos, deputy director of the Technological Center of the Navy.

“All emergency situations will be tested and validated and then we will have the plant installed in the submarine, already knowing how it behaves and our ability to control this nuclear plant”.

Before, the project ran into a limitation: no country supplies nuclear fuel for this purpose. The difficulty was overcome by the Navy’s Nuclear Industrial Center, which today dominates uranium enrichment.

Part of the factory is under construction and, by 2025, it should be fully operational. The technology will be installed in the last of the five submarines being built in the metropolitan region of Rio.

The fleet renewal is a partnership between Brazil and France. The first engine should go into operation by the end of this year. Deliveries go until 2034.

In a traditional submarine, the batteries are charged by diesel-powered generators, but the autonomy is up to 45 days. With nuclear energy, it takes seven years. The uranium enrichment process is all developed at the Technological Center. That’s 48 megawatts of power. That means a submarine nuclear reactor could light a city of 20,000 people.

Submarines help ensure the safety of the entire Brazilian coast. The so-called “Blue Amazon” passes 95% of Brazil’s foreign trade and most of the oil (93%) and natural gas (75%) consumed in the country.

Engineers believe that, in the near future, nuclear reactor technology could be used in other areas. Making seawater drinkable and bringing electricity to remote areas are already on the radar.