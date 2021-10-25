NBA round has painting by Ja Morant, hammering and freshman shining | nba

The round had yet another standout performance from Jalen Green, a freshman who is shining at the Houston Rockets, and a record from Terrence Ross, instrumental in the Orlando Magic’s victory. Check out the videos below.

Kent Bazemore and Anthony Davis tried to close the Lakers bottle, but Ja Morant showed a lot of resource in this move. He picked up the ball to escape the possible stumps of the pair and only released it when it was in a downward movement, to the right of the hoop. A show!

Ja Morant cheats the Lakers’ scoring and makes a spectacular layup

Morant had a double-double in the match, with 40 points and 10 assists. Check out his other highlights.

The Brooklyn Nets game was in the second quarter when James Harden lost control of the ball in front of Miles Bridges, who shot alone towards the basket. With no pressure whatsoever, the Charlotte Hornets’ shirt 0 took off with a 360º spin and dunked.

Jae’Sean Tate also had a beautiful burial to call his own. Alperen Sengun stole the ball from Jayson Tatum, threw himself on the ground to avoid the side exit and pass to Tate. He spun beautifully, still on the ground, and leapt to nail two points for the Rockets.

Rockets Defense glows, and Tate spins to nail pretty dunk

The Rockets lost to the Celtics, but fans of the franchise once again saw a gala performance from Jalen Green. The freshman scored 30 points, having hit eight three-point baskets. Impressive considering this is his first NBA season.

Terrence Ross was the Orlando Magic’s second-highest scorer in the victory over the New York Knicks. The curious thing is that all 22 points were scored in the last quarter, being decisive for the result of the match. Never had another player in the franchise scored so many points in the last round. Brooks Thompson’s previous record was 21 points in 1996.

