Near Brazil, Ford Maverick pickup truck debuts in Mexico for R$ 170 thousand

THE new Ford Maverick is about to debut in Brazil and is already available in the country via independent import, but for an incredibly high price – it is more expensive than the Toyota Hilux. However, before being officially launched by Ford here, the pickup debuts in Mexico, where it is produced, at the factory located in Hermosillo.

For the Mexican market, the North American brand announced two versions of Maverick: XLT and Lariat, both also available in the pickup range in Argentina. The models arrive at stores there with values ​​from 635,000 and 750 thousand pesos, respectively. That is, R$ 170 thousand and R$ 200 thousand in direct conversion.

Made on the platform of the SUV Bronco Sport, a Maverick it has a monoblock chassis and a bucket with a volumetric capacity of 942 liters. The model has a load capacity of 680 kg, regardless of the chosen mechanics. As for size, the pickup is 1.84 meters wide, 1.74 m high, 5.07 m long. Its wheelbase measures 3.07 m.

Ford/Disclosure

However, in addition to sharing the platform with Bronco, both Maverick versions can have the 2.0 EcoBoost turbo engine with 253hp and 38.3 kgfm of torque, which is part of the SUV portfolio. This engine, however, is the only one available for the XLT version.

The top-of-the-line option, Lariat, has hybrid mechanics and front-wheel drive. The engine 2.5 Duratec powered by Atkinson cycle gasoline, with 164 hp and 21.4 kgfm of torque, works connected to a 128 hp electric motor and 23.9 kgfm. According to Ford, together, the engines deliver 193 hp of power, as well as autonomy reaching 800 km, with an average consumption in the city of 17 km/l – figures that should attract urban clientele.

Equipped versions

In terms of technology, Ford has equipped the pickup with an extensive list. The XLT version comes with 8-inch multimedia screen and can be linked with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. In addition, there are also features such as ramp start assistant, reversing camera, collision alert with automatic braking, LED headlights, among others. And it is also worth mentioning the 17-inch alloy wheels.