New Covid-19 outbreak causes China to cancel flights and close schools

The country where the first cases of Covid-19 were registered lights up a warning sign after a new outbreak of the disease registered this week. Local authorities did not detail the total number of new contaminations, but expressed concern for the cancel hundreds of flights, close schools and start a massive testing campaign again of the population.

The origin of the new cases is still being investigated, but the main hypothesis points to a possible new virus variant initially recorded in an elderly couple who were traveling domestically in the country.

According to Chinese authorities, the elderly were in Shanghai, flew to Xi’an (center) and then traveled to the provinces of Gansu and Inner Mongolia (north), areas that have returned to have records of infections after months with zero indicators. The capital Beijing also had confirmed cases again.

Fearing a further aggravation of the health crisis, local managers resort to new restrictions. Last Wednesday, 20th, an administrative division located in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia imposed a new social block, announcing that it would test the 180,000 inhabitants of the territory. The measure came after the city of Erenhot and a division called Ejina Banner banned the entry and exit of people from their respective locations to stop the possible spread of the contagion.

The new lockdowns aim to eliminate all cases as population vaccination progresses. According to information from the Chinese Government, more than 70% of the inhabitants, about 980 million people, are already fully immunized with the two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Before reaching the entire vaccinated population, the Government must continue with the restrictions. Because of the new cases registered, important activities were canceled. Last Tuesday, the 19th, for example, the company Expace, a state-funded aerospace organization, announced the postponement of a mission with the Kuaizhou 1-A rocket in Jiuquan claiming a preventive measure to control epidemics. In addition, all were prohibited from having contact with anyone from abroad.

