New PS5 controller arrives in November, and many will find it better

A new control for PlayStation 5 is on its way, and will arrive soon next month, taking advantage of the wave of promotions that presents itself at this time of year. And although the DualSense be it a controller that has garnered rave reviews from gamers and critics, it still has some limitations.

And it is precisely on top of these limitations that SCUF, a company specializing in performance controllers, is promising to come up with a product that meets the needs identified by some consumers. The news was confirmed on SCUF’s Twitter. Check it out below:

“We listened to you and felt your frustration, and you should know that your enthusiasm for games and SCUF is a driving force for us,” said SCUF. “SCUF was not immune to the challenges that were felt across the gaming industry. Due to the combined effects caused by the component crisis facing the industry at this time, we had to postpone the PS5’s SCUF summer release until mid-November.

Thank you for supporting our team as we tackle these obstacles together! Stay tuned for more information next month on how you can get your hands on the next-gen SCUF on PS5.” says the statement.

For now, the company has not set an exact date for the launch, nor has it published any illustrative image of the product. More information will be published by the Games Observatory as the revelations take place.