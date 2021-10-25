New Zealand Records Second Day With Most Cases of Covid-19 Infections

New Zealand recorded 109 new cases of locally acquired coronaviruses on Monday, most of them in Auckland. This is the second worst day of daily infections since the onset of the pandemic.

The country, once the poster child for eliminating the virus, has yet to overcome an outbreak of the Delta variant in Auckland, despite the city being under a strict blockade for more than two months.

New Zealand also reported over the weekend the first community-based case of Covid-19 on its South Island in nearly a year, a cause for more headaches, although health officials said the risks of further spread remain low.

The rise in infections forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to abandon her “Covid zero” strategy and move to living with the virus. Health officials have warned of an increase in cases until vaccinations increase.

As of this Sunday, 71% of eligible New Zealanders were fully immunized, including 77% of Aucklanders.

Last week, Ardern said that New Zealand will end its strict blockade measures and restore more freedoms when 90% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

With the new cases, the number of infections reached 2,681, with 28 deaths related to the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.