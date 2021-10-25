Neymar is the target of bottles in Olympique de Marseille x PSG; watch

Credit: Reproduction

With hostile behavior from the stands, PSG did not have an easy time in the duel against Olympique de Marseille. Thus, an unfortunate behavior occurred at the Vélodrome. This is because fans present at the stadium threw several objects, including bottles, at Neymar, especially when the ace was going to collect set pieces. Because of this, the security guards needed to “protect” the Brazilian with shields.

Watch below the moment that Neymar needed to deal on the field.

Then they complain that South America is a floodplain, what a shame!! pic.twitter.com/e1Xag0Axea — neymar jr fan (@Pedro_Muniz98) October 24, 2021

In a very disputed game, with goals disallowed, Olympique de Marseille and PSG were tied by 0-0. Thus, the team Mauricio Pochettino remained in the lead of the French Championship, with 28 points, while the team led by Jorge Sampaoli moved up to fourth place, with 18 points added so far.

Discreet, Neymar was substituted in the final minutes, giving way to Wijnaldum. Like the shirt 10, Messi and Mbappé failed to break through the opposing defense, something that culminated in the goalless match.

