Neymar lives way down the start of the season in Ligue 1; see numbers

Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain drew this weekend against Olympique Marseille in a derby valid for the 10th round of Ligue 1. Despite the draw away from home in the derby, the performance of the main PSG players was once again disappointing.

Mbapé and Messi are showing irregularities and alternate between high profile performances and little participation in the offensive actions of the games. However, Neymar appears to be at a level below the trio.

The Brazilian striker shows good movement in the offensive field, mainly on the left side of the attack, in the first six matches of Ligue 1 this season. However, Neymar is with numbers below average compared to previous seasons.

See Neymar’s numbers below average

right dribbles 21 Chances created 3 Assists two decisive passes 13 goals 1 right kicks 3

Considering all 479 players in Ligue 1, the numbers SofaScore point out that Neymar is only 12th best in certain dribbling and 24th in decisive passes. At the beginning of the season, he scored only 1 goal in 6 games, with 2 assists.

The French newspapers once again detonated the Brazilian’s performance and considered Neymar little participatory, because he missed passes and was unable to disturb the opposing defense.

PSG’s next opponent will be on Friday (29) against Lille at the Parque dos Príncipes, in a game valid for the 11th round of Ligue 1.

