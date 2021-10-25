Nigerians who want to be recognized by Israel as Jews

Nduka Orjinmo

Rocking his body back and forth, Shlomo Ben Yaakov reads aloud from a piece of Torah writing in a synagogue outside Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

His soft, intermittent voice rises in pitch, in Hebrew, as dozens of others join in, repeating the text.

Many don’t fully understand the language, but this small Nigerian community claims to have Jewish ancestry stretching back hundreds of years — and they are frustrated by Israel’s lack of recognition.

“I consider myself a Jew,” says Yaakov.

Outside the Gihon Hebrew Synagogue in the suburb of Jikwoyi, a table is posted inside a tent made of palm leaves to celebrate Sukkot, a festival commemorating the years Jews spent in the desert on their journey to the desert. Promised land.

“Just as we are doing this now, they are doing the same in Israel,” says Yaakov, while others share traditional chola bread (prepared in the synagogue) and wine distributed in small glasses.

He is an Igbo — one of Nigeria’s dominant ethnic groups, originally from the southeast of the country. His Igbo name is Nnamezuo Maduako.

Many Igbos believe they have Jewish heritage, as one of the so-called lost ten tribes of Israel, although most do not practice the religion like Yaakov. They make up less than 0.1% of the estimated 35 million igbo.

These tribes are believed to have disappeared after being arrested, and their members taken prisoner, when the Israelite kingdom was conquered in the 8th century BC—the Jewish community of Ethiopia, for example, is recognized as one of them.

Igbo customs such as male circumcision, watching over the dead for seven days, celebrating the New Moon, and conducting wedding ceremonies under a tent reinforced their belief in Jewish heritage.

‘No evidence’

Chidi Ugwu, an Igbo anthropologist at the University of Nigeria in Enugu, says identification with Judaism only emerged after Biafra’s civil war. The Igbos fought for Nigeria’s independence but were defeated in a brutal conflict between 1967 and 1970.

Some people, according to Ugwu, “were looking for an emotional impulse to cling to,” so they began to make the Jewish connection.

They see themselves as a persecuted group, as Jews have seen themselves throughout history, especially during the Holocaust.

“It is an insult to call the Igbos anyone’s lost tribe, there is no historical or archaeological evidence to support this,” Ugwu told the BBC.

He argues that since there is evidence to suggest that the Igbo were among those who emigrated from Egypt thousands of years ago, it may be that the Jews adopted Igbo customs while in Egyptian territory.

Several years ago, there was a controversial effort to try to prove a genetic link, but a DNA test found no Jewish connection in the group.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Council of the Rabbinate of Israel — the body that determines the veracity of claims of Jewish ancestry — is also in no doubt about the lack of connection.

“They claim to be one of Gad’s descendants, one of our ancestor Jacob’s sons — but they can’t prove their grandparents were Jewish,” he told the BBC. “And the customs they talk about, you can find people all over the world who have Jewish practices.”

He said that unless Nigerian Jews convert to Judaism — a process that involves various rituals and presence before a Jewish court (which does not exist in Nigeria) — they cannot be recognized.

Yaakov considers the idea of ​​having to go through a conversion process an insult. “As converts, we would be seen as second-class citizens,” he says.

secession wave

The congregants in Gihon take their beliefs seriously. They and Nigeria’s community of practicing Jews, estimated at 12,000, receive support from other Orthodox Jewish groups around the world, who send them donations, make solidarity visits and organize campaigns for their recognition.

One prominent supporter is Daniel Limor, a former Mossad agent — Israeli intelligence service — who in the past led an operation to secretly bring Ethiopian Jews to Israel through Sudan. He has been visiting Nigeria’s Jewish communities since the 1980s and argues that Jewish practice in the African country dates back to before the civil war.

Limor believes the thesis that they came from Morocco 500 years ago, first basing themselves in Timbuktu (Mali) before traveling further south. He hopes they will eventually get the recognition he believes the group deserves.

“Judaism goes beyond skin color, it’s in the heart,” Limor told the BBC.

The Gihon synagogue, considered the oldest in Nigeria, was founded in the 1980s by Ovadai Avichai and two other friends who had been raised Christians.

They decided to convert to Judaism when they discovered that the Old Testament of the Bible was the foundation of the Jewish religion.

Avichai said it was as if the Jew within him had been awakened—and, considering the similarities between Jewish customs and Igbo traditions, he was convinced that Judaism was his true path.

The Gihon synagogue in Abuja today has a mix of different ethnic groups among the more than 40 families that attend the site.

In recent years, the number of those praying as Jews in southern Nigeria has increased dramatically, says BBC reporter Chiagozie Nwonwu, who specializes in the region.

This was mainly thanks to the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) group, which relaunched the campaign for the independence of the Igbos in 2014.

The movement is led by Nnamdi Kanu, who has been speaking to his followers about his alleged Jewish origins and encouraging them to embrace that faith. The charismatic leader was even supposedly photographed praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

His followers, however, are not considered authentic Jews by Nigeria’s more established communities, as some combine elements of Judaism with Christianity in their prayers, more closely associated with Messianic Judaism.

Kanu is now in prison, waiting to be tried for treason and his group, Ipob, who recently took up arms, has been banned in the country as a terrorist group.

“The first time Ipob came along, I cried in the synagogue. I said, ‘This kid came to get us in trouble, because what he’s doing is unnecessary,'” says Avichai, a veteran of the Biafra conflict.

He fears that Ipob’s activities threaten the peaceful practice of the Jewish religion in some 70 communities that are not involved in political issues.

This was in early 2021, when a leader of the Jewish community in the southeast was arrested for a month after her congregation received three visitors from Israel.

They had traveled to film the donation of a Torah script—usually too expensive to be purchased by local groups—but were suspected of having ties to Ipob and were deported.

A believer in Gihon told me that Kanu had influenced his decision to join the synagogue—but he considers the recent transformation of the Ipob campaign into an armed movement to be against the principles of Judaism.

Yaakov is not interested in politics around his Jewishness — what matters to him is the spiritual aspect.

An official recognition by Israel of the faction of Igbos like him, as Jews, would help the religious community to become more organized in Nigeria.

For example, there is currently no chief rabbi, and finding kosher products can be difficult. They are usually only sold in a few foreign Jewish-owned stores—the community usually eats what is produced locally, so they can follow kosher rules.

Yaakov would love to train to become the first Nigerian rabbi, something that can only be achieved by studying at a rabbi’s school or learning directly from an experienced rabbi.

“For those of us who know our roots, we trust our identity,” he says. “If Christians and Muslims can accept theirs and support them, then I think Jews should also show some willingness.”