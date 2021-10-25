Nigerians who want to be recognized by Israel as Jews

  Nduka Orjinmo
a Nigerian Jew

Shlomo Ben Yaakov wants to become Nigeria’s first rabbi

Rocking his body back and forth, Shlomo Ben Yaakov reads aloud from a piece of Torah writing in a synagogue outside Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

His soft, intermittent voice rises in pitch, in Hebrew, as dozens of others join in, repeating the text.

Many don’t fully understand the language, but this small Nigerian community claims to have Jewish ancestry stretching back hundreds of years — and they are frustrated by Israel’s lack of recognition.

“I consider myself a Jew,” says Yaakov.