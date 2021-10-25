Nubank stands out in Central Bank Complaints Ranking

The Complaints Ranking is formed from the demands of the public, registered in the Central Bank’s service channels: internet, BC+Perto application, correspondence, in person or telephone (145). In short, commercial banks, multiple banks, cooperative banks, investment banks, branches of foreign commercial banks, savings banks, credit, financing and investment companies (SCFI) and consortium administrators participate in the Ranking. And in this listing, Nubank stood out in the ranking. Find out why below.

C6 Bank leads Central Bank Complaints Ranking

Central Bank Complaints Ranking

In the ranking listings, information on complaints filed against participating institutions is presented. In short, according to the Central Bank, these complaints are classified as:

Regulated claims valid: number of occurrences (irregularities), associated with complaints closed in the reference period, in which there was evidence of non-compliance, by the institution, with a law or regulation whose oversight competence belongs to the Central Bank of Brazil. Regulated – other: number of occurrences, associated with complaints closed in the reference period, in which there was no evidence of non-compliance, by the institution, with a law or regulation whose oversight powers belong to the Central Bank of Brazil. Unregulated complaints: number of occurrences, associated with complaints closed in the reference period, not related to the law or regulation whose supervisory competence is of the Central Bank of Brazil. Total complaints: value obtained by adding up regulated claims, regulated claims – others and unregulated claims.

The occurrences contained in the ranking listings refer to complaints closed in the period. Complaints may aim to register more than one occurrence. The institutions, in the ranking listings, are classified in descending order of the complaints index, which is calculated according to the following formula:

Complaints index = (regulated complaints proceeding * multiplier)

number of customers The multiplier is 1,000,000.

Why does Nubank stand out?

Nubank stands out in the ranking of complaints from the Central Bank, as it appears in last place in the ranking of complaints from Banks and Finance Companies. On the other hand, C6 Bank leads the ranking:

With respect to the Index, it refers to the number of valid regulated complaints, divided by the number of customers, and multiplied by 1,000,000. On the other hand, the valid regulated complaints refer to the number of occurrences/irregularities, associated with complaints closed in the reference period, in which an indication of non-compliance, by the institution, with a law or regulation whose supervisory competence is of the Brazilian central bank.

Finally, in customers, there is the total number of customers in the combined base of the National Financial System Customer Registry (CCS) and the Central Bank Credit Information System (SCR). Thus, Nubank is the financial institution, which is in 10th place in the ranking of complaints. As a result, fintech stands out from rivals such as C6 Bank and Banco Inter.

