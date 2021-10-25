Observatório da Educação in Fortaleza will offer 1,000 places for Masters and Doctorates to teachers

Observatory of Education in Fortaleza will offer thousand Masters and Doctorate vacancies for teachers. The announcement was made by Mayor José Sarto (PDT) this Monday morning, 25. There are 700 scholarships aimed at municipal teachers through the Observatory and 300 through agreements. The budget for the scholarships is R$ 40 million, R$ 8 million of which is aimed at the partnership with universities.

“This observatory is an instrument that comes to develop and investigate research with the municipal education network,” said Sarto. According to him, the Observatory is the substrate of a law that will be sent to the Chamber.

Among the objectives of the Observatory are:

– The development of educational research;

– Research and implementation of policies, programs and projects;

– And the contribution to the qualification of professionals.

