“One day the truth arrives”

Married with Kaka Diniz since 2013, Simone Mendes made an unexpected confession this week on his YouTube channel when he assumed he had lied to him about a song.

It all started when they were asked who said I love you first and they started arguing to know who the initiative came from, when Kaka dropped the bomb:

“She showed a beautiful song and said ‘I made it for you’, and I showed it to all my friends. But a lie, as he has a short leg, one day the truth will arrive. Their backing vocals are very fond of pagoda. One day we were traveling to play a show, and I told him: ‘You, who like pagoda, listen to this song Simone made for me’. He listened and said ‘This song is mine, I wrote it’. How can you? Simone tricked me in the first week of our relationship saying that she had written a song for me, and I found out almost a year later.”

Simone, then, confessed that she lied, but explained herself: “It’s because I forgot to agree with him that he was supposed to support the lie, but the important thing is that I caught him in fashion”.

Despite this, the two are still in love and this week, Kaka even made a beautiful statement, saying:

“Your happiness is not in people. Nobody makes happiness in another’s life, the person comes into your life to ‘complete’ your happiness. Maybe that’s why so many people suffer so much over time because they don’t understand this. You are already happy… You are already a happy person… you already have a life… The day you understand who both can ‘complete’ each other in a different way, you will be even happier than you already are”.

“This is my wife, companion and my best friend. I love her irrevocably and unconditionally… you know when I became happier? When I found out that she would come sent by God to complete my happiness! Happy the man who has a woman as a column, not to make you grow, but to grow together!”, finished.

