“Pademic will end when everyone decides”, says head of WHO

In the assessment of the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the approximately 50,000 deaths per week caused by Covid-19 in the world are an important indicator that the pandemic is far from over. And he pointed out that, for this, everyone has to make a decision in this regard.

“The pandemic will end when everyone decides to end it. It’s in our hands, we have all the tools we need for that,” Adhanom said during the opening ceremony of the World Health Summit in Berlin on Sunday (24/10).

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Coronavirus Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images obesity and Elderly people and people with comorbidities such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images Covid coronavirus cough At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels Coronavirus Almost two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has undergone some changesGetty Images smell, smell Patients also started to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages Coronavirus COVID-19 The Delta variant, first identified in India, spread rapidly around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images woman with headache It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images Coronavirus illustration Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationPixabay mask illustration A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images Man and woman While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images elderly covid test Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images vaccination illustration Most infected people who have taken both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages 0

Tedros once again called for the distribution of vaccines to be equitable, so that low-income countries, which are unable to buy doses of immunizing agents, can protect their populations.

In early October, the WHO set a global goal to have 40% of the population of all nations vaccinated by December 2021 and 70% by the end of the first half of 2022. The goal is a way to pressure rich countries and pharmaceutical companies to distribute your vaccines.

“The goal is achievable, but only if the countries and companies that control the supply translate their statements into facts,” added the head of WHO.