Palmeiras lineup: Abel must have Danilo back and schedule training hours before the duel with Sport | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Sunday afternoon at the Football Academy and once again had Danilo working without limitations with the group. Embezzled in the last five rounds, the 28 shirt should return to this Monday’s game, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against Sport, at Allianz Parque.

With the steering wheel at his disposal, Abel Ferreira led a tactical activity, with an emphasis on building plays from the defense. The coach later released the athletes for a recreation.

Danilo during training for Palmeiras at the Soccer Academy

Abel scheduled another training session for Monday morning, hours before the duel with Sport. In this shorter movement, the Portuguese will define the starting lineup and train set pieces and game situations.

For the game against Sport, Verdão will not be able to count on Zé Rafael, suspended. A probable formation has: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula (Danilo) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano.

Mayke, Gabriel Menino and Jorge, undergoing treatment for injuries, did not participate in the activity and remain out at Palmeiras.

Without losing for three rounds in the Brasileirão, the team occupies the fourth position in the national tournament with 46 points, 13 behind the leader Atlético-MG.