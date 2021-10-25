Palmeiras x Sport: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Sport face off this Monday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in the clash that closes the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. ge follows in real time, with exclusive videos – click here to follow.

After a bad phase in the championship, Verdão comes from three matches without losing, being two consecutive victories, against Internacional and Ceará. With just over a month to go before the Libertadores final, Verdão is trying to stay at least in the G-4 of Brasileirão until then. If they win, Abel Ferreira’s team takes the vice-leadership.

Sport tries to retake the path of victories, lost two rounds in which it was defeated by Cuiabá and tied with Santos, wasting chances of leaving the Z-4. The Lion has another possibility of leaving the drop zone if he wins on Monday.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

PVC analyzes Palmeiras x Sport, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: Premiere exhibits for all of Brazil.

Real time: ge accompanies it with exclusive videos. Click here to follow.

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

After repeating the lineup in the victories against Internacional and Ceará, Abel will have to change Palmeiras, as Zé Rafael is suspended. On the other hand, Danilo has recovered from injury and must be included in the match. Gustavo Scarpa and Deyverson, who entered the victory well at Castelão, intensified the fight for a spot in the team.

Probable lineup: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula (Danilo) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano.

Who is out: Mayke (surgery on the right knee), Jorge (injury to the left thigh), Gabriel Menino (sprained left ankle) and Zé Rafael (suspended).

Hanging: Kuscevic, Gustavo Scarpa, Ron, Deyverson, Abel Ferreira (technician) and Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant).

3 out of 5 Palmeiras’ likely squad to face Sport — Photo: ge Palmeiras’ likely squad to face Sport — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Sport – coach: Gustavo Florentín

Coach Gustavo Florentín has two shortages in relation to the match against Santos: left-back Sander, suspended, and striker Everaldo, injured. With midfielder Hernanes with 100% match conditions – after being spared against Peixe -, the tendency is for him to return and play alongside the young Gustavo, the highlight of the team in the last matches.

On the left flank, defender Chico should be improvised – something he has already done in this Serie A. If that happens, native full-back Luciano Juba should remain at the wing. Hernanes can take over the creation and Gustavo can act a little more advanced.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Chico; Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernanes, Gustavo and Juba; Mikael.

Who is out: midfielder João Igor, midfielder Thiago Lopes and forwards Neilton and Everaldo, all in the medical department.

Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, defender Sabino, midfielder Marcão and forward Paulinho Moccelin.

4 out of 5 Probable Sport against Palmeiras — Photo: Arte GE Probable Sport against Palmeiras — Photo: Arte GE

+ Read more news about Sport

5 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics