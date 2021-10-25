Palmeiras x Sport: where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, refereeing and squads

In a match valid for the 28th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Sport will face off this Monday (25th), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP.

In the third position of the national competition with 46 points, Verdão defeated Ceará, by 2-1, at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, and rocked in Brasileirão with two straight victories.

Sport, in turn, occupies the 18th position of the tournament with 27 points and, in the last round, tied with Santos by 0-0, at Arena Pernambuco.

DANILO TRAIN MAY BE THE NEW FEATURE AMONG RELATED PARTIES; ZÉ RAFAEL IS OFFICIAL AGAINST SPORT

Coach Abel Ferreira may have an important reinforcement for the match against Sport at Allianz Parque. Midfielder Danilo advanced to the final phase of the physical transaction and trained full-time with his teammates at the Soccer Academy. Thus, the shirt 28 may be the novelty among those related to the clash.

Zé Rafael, who received the third yellow card in the victory over Ceará in the last round, will, in turn, defraud the Greatest National Champion.

SANDER, SUSPENDED, IS EMPLOYED IN SPORT; EVERALDO IS VOTED BY THE MEDICAL DEPARTMENT FOR THE MATCH AGAINST PALMEIRAS

Sander, on the left side, received the third yellow card in the match against Santos, in the last round, and is automatically suspended against Verdão. Defender Chico, who has already played the role in other matches and received praise from coach Gustavo Florentín, should take over the sector against Palmeiras.

Another absence for the match is striker Everaldo, with a thigh muscle injury, which was vetoed by the medical department.

Schedule, transmission, arbitration, probable lineups: the data from Palmeiras x Sport

Date: October 25, 2021, Monday;

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time);

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães – FIFA/RJ

Assistants: Michael Correa – RJ and Luiz Claudio Regazone – RJ

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira – VAR/FIFA-SC, Henrique Neu Ribeiro – SC and Sergio Correa da Silva – RJ

Streaming:

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil);

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Patrick de Paula (Danilo Barbosa) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Menino, Jorge and Mayke; Danilo (physical transition)

Suspended: Zé Rafael (3rd Yellow);

Hanging: Ron, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Abel Ferreira (technician) and Deyverson;

Return from suspension: Nobody.

SPORT: Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Chico; Marcão, Zé Welison, Hernanes, Gustavo and Juba; Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Florentín.

Embezzlement: Everaldo, Thiago Lopes, Neilton and João Igor (injured);

Suspended: Sander (3rd Yellow);

Hanging: Gustavo Florentín (technician), Paulinho Moccelin, Marcão, Sabino and Mailson;

Return from suspension: Nobody.