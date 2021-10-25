Pandemic pushes about 50,000 to the SUS cardiac surgery queue

Photo: Sesapi

The Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in the dollar held back heart surgeries in the SUS. The problem of scarcity of resources for elective procedures is chronic, but it has now worsened.

Medical entities and hospital managers report that they are suspending operations because they cannot buy supplies such as valves, cannulas and oxygenators. The SBCCV (Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery) estimates that about 50,000 people are waiting in line for operations of this type, and the number of visits drops each year.

With the soaring of the American currency, supplies became more expensive, reaching values ​​far above what the federal government transfers to hospitals.

Because of this, there are states with stopped surgeries, such as Goiás. Others decided to allocate their own resources to keep performing the procedures. The situation is more critical in cardiovascular surgeries with cardiopulmonary bypass. These are highly complex cardiac surgeries in which the doctor needs to open the patient’s chest.

In 2020, 31,931 surgeries of this type were performed, 22.9% less than in 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Health organized by the SBCCV.

The Ministry of Health states that it is up to states and municipalities to manage the waiting lists. It also informs that it carries out studies to assess possible readjustments in the amounts transferred for these procedures.

Eduardo Rocha, president of SBCCV, says that this queue was created for two reasons. The first is the pandemic that caused highly complex surgeries to be dammed. With the lack of ICU beds and vacancies in hospitals, they had to be suspended.

“Instead of opening the patient’s chest in the pandemic, we chose to do less invasive procedures, which in the long run are worse. We did this to keep the patients alive and not spend too much time in hospital and ICU”, he says.

Another reason is the lack of products for these surgeries to be performed. There are suppliers who do not want to sell to SUS because of the table value paid. Hospitals in nine states have already reported problems to the SBCCV. The “SUS table”, which records the amount paid by the federal government for various procedures in the SUS, is outdated. For cardiovascular surgeries with cardiopulmonary bypass, which require valves, cannulas, oxygenators, there has been no readjustment since 2002.

In 2021, with the high dollar and inflation, the situation became unsustainable, according to SUS managers and medical entities.

Paulo Fraccaro, superintendent of Abimo (Brazilian Association of the Medical Device Industry), says that, of the five companies that supply these products to the SUS, three stopped offering them. He says he is in contact with the Ministry of Health to try to solve the problem.

“With the pandemic decreasing, the number of surgeries that use valves and oxygenators is increasing, and the demand for inputs, too. Companies are unable to meet this demand because otherwise the loss will increase. The price of raw material has increased, electricity, higher wages and those who work with imported products, the increase in the dollar,” he says.

The truck driver Geso Garcez Bueno, 52 years old, has been waiting in line for four months in Anápolis (GO) to perform coronary artery bypass graft surgery. He suffered two heart attacks that made it impossible for him to even work. After getting no response from public agencies about the date of surgery, Bueno sought justice, which ordered the operation to be carried out within 15 days.

“The medical report says that I am at risk of life and even so they do not schedule the surgery, I think it is God who is still keeping me alive. Every time I go to the city hall they say that the SUS is not having any input and they have no money to cover the surgery,” he laments.

The president of Braile Biomédica, Patrícia Braile, assesses that it is increasingly difficult to supply products for cardiac surgery in the SUS. She explains that a kit used in surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass is priced at R$ 1,581.63 by SUS since 2002, that is, it has been for 19 years without adjustment.

“There is a risk of shortages. Many inputs and raw materials are imported from the United States and Europe and the values ​​are in euros and in dollars, which increases costs a lot”, he observes.

Bruno Botelho Pinheiro, cardiovascular surgeon and member of the SBCCV, says that in Goiás cardiovascular surgeries performed by SUS were reduced due to lack of supplies. Some hospitals even paid the difference so that they could continue operations. But each location is dealing in a different way.

“In Anápolis it has been completely stopped since March 30, although 70 are already authorized. Some hospitals in Goiânia are already complementing the value in more complex cases”, he says.

The CMB (Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities) alerts the Ministry of Health in June about difficulties in performing the surgeries.

In the document, the entity points out that adjustments made by the industry increase the difference between the amount paid by the federal government and that registered in the input bids.

Executive director of the Bruno Born philanthropic hospital, in Lajeado (RS), Cristiano Dickel says he had to ask the city for help and even sent patients to other units because of rising costs in recent weeks. As an example, Dickel cites that the government sends R$1,500 to purchase biological valves, but the cost of the product reaches R$3,700. The Lajeado unit is a reference in the region, and serves patients from 37 cities. “The increase started last month. And suppliers say the problem will get worse.”

Cardiovascular surgeon Silvana Berwanger, from Santa Casa de Ijuí (RS), says it is unprecedented to interrupt surgeries due to lack of options for supplies. The unit where she works has canceled elective operations, and keeps a kit of biological valves reserved for emergency surgery.

Sought, the Ministry of Health said, in a note, that the SUS table contains five special procedures related to the material in question, whose cost is financed with resources from the folder.

However, it is the responsibility of the local manager to plan and manage federal transfers, and the health establishment, the acquisition and management of prostheses and materials, said the ministry.

“The value of the biological valve prosthesis in the SUS table was readjusted by 63% in 2017. To obtain additional and complementary subsidies, considering the high degree of complexity of the situation, the Ministry of Health carries out an economic study to assess a possible readjustment of the amounts paid by the Union for prostheses and extracorporeal circulation sets,” he said in a statement.

The government of Goiás stated, in a note, that the units that perform high-complexity cardiac surgery are located in Goiânia. The referral is the responsibility of the Municipal Health Department of Goiânia. The city halls of Goiânia and Anápolis did not respond to the article’s questions.

The Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) said, in a statement, that it has presented to the ministry and in discussions with managers of the SUS “concern with the damming of elective surgeries, especially because of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Mortality and morbidity from cardiovascular diseases require that integrated actions occur quickly”, assessed the entity.

For Diego Xavier, a researcher at Fiocruz’s Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health, in addition to evaluating a 22% drop in heart surgeries, it is important to note whether there was an excess of death in the pandemic from cardiovascular problems.

“Now that we are going to resume, we have the liabilities that were left behind and the current demands. Many people will end up having problems because if there is less procedure, more people will die because they were not helped in time”, he concludes.

