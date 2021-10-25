Pandemic will end ‘when everyone decides’ to end it, says head of WHO – 25/10/2021 – Balance and Health

The Covid-19 pandemic will end “when everyone decides to end it”, as we currently have “all the tools” necessary to fight the virus, said on Sunday (24) the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“The pandemic will end when everyone decides to end it, it’s in our hands, we have all the tools we need for it,” declared the head of WHO in Berlin, where he again insisted on a more balanced distribution around the world. of vaccines against the coronavirus.
Tedros Adhanom also recalled that, “with around 50,000 deaths per week” in the world, “the pandemic is far from over”.
He made these statements at the opening ceremony of the World Health Summit, which brings together health professionals and political leaders in Berlin each year.
The WHO has set a target that 40% of the population in each country will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of the year and 70% by mid-2022.
Tedros Adhanom lamented on several occasions the concentration of vaccines in rich countries.
“The objective is achievable, but only if the countries and companies that control the supply translate their statements into facts,” he insisted in the German capital.
