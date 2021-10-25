Paolla Oliveira appears in a leopard-print bikini and excites followers

Paolla Oliveira excited the followers in his Instagram by sharing a sequence of photos full of beauty and sensuality. In the records, the famous one appears using a very stylish jaguar piece.

On the occasion, the actress bet on a G-string bikini with animal print print that highlighted even more her large butt and her beautiful natural curves. Abused, Paolla posed on her back and provoked fans in the post caption: “Look there”, she wrote, adding emoji of laughs and a peach.

On social networks, the artist’s post quickly reverberated and even became one of the most talked about subjects in the Twitter. already in the Instagram, she was surrounded by numerous compliments and loving messages of his admirers.

“Then you break my engagement… a complicated day”, joked the singer Marília Mendonça. “Look there”, reinforced Isis Valverde. “I see!”, fired Alice Wegmann. “Hard day for us humans”, added Tatá Werneck. “It looks like a sweet roll”, wrote Ícaro Silva. “Broken the bank”, commented Barbara Paz.

Who also made a point of being present in the comments of the publication by Paolla Oliveira, was Diogo Nogueira, actress’s boyfriend. “Is everything mine?? KIRIDOS”, warned the passionate artist, putting emojis of laughter and hearts.

Paolla Oliveira praised Diogo Nogueira

Since they started dating publicly in July this year, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira have been exchanging countless passionate statements. In an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem, for example, the actress mentioned the fact that the artist is an inspiration to her.

“Of course Diogo is an inspiration for me, yes. He is a very special man, fun, talented, has a giant heart. All these qualities are very inspiring. The couple wouldn’t be so popular with the public if it weren’t that way. This all just inspires me and strengthens our connection”, declared.

Diogo Nogueira also highlighted his love for Paolla Oliveira during the Samba de Verão project, in September, in Rio de Janeiro. On the occasion, the famous sang for the first time a music made especially for the actress.

“She is the love of my life. I just have to thank God. She only brought good things into my life. For me, she is one of the greatest actresses in this country. And I made a song for her”, announced Diogo Nogueira, before singing the song composed for his beloved