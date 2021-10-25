Part of Brazil’s beef sent to China remains stuck in ports after 7 weeks of suspension of trade | Rural Globe

Beef exports from Brazil to China have been paralyzed since September 4, after two unusual cases of mad cow were reported in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso (know what the disease is on here).

The suspension complied with a sanitary protocol between the two countries and the decision to resume it depends on China, which still maintains the veto.

Officially, Brazil stopped selling beef to the Asian country on September 4th. Despite this, national slaughterhouses shipped the product to the country after this date.

It is estimated that Brazil has shipped around 112,000 tonnes of meat to China, what, or are on their way, or have already arrived in the country, but which are stopped at Chinese ports, waiting for release.

“These first batches that got there they [os exportadores] received even the rest of the payment. So the importer wants to receive the goods. Chinese stocks are low, we know that distributors already lack merchandise,” says Lygia Pimentel, economist at Agrifatto.

“Customs did not authorize the order and recommended that these cargoes be removed from the ports and that they be relocated or returned to Brazil,” he adds.

Marcel Mendes, for example, shipped 22 containers of meat to China. He thought it was worth the date of certification of the cargo and not the date of shipment. But the Chinese had another understanding.

“But when I was told this, everything had already been shipped. So I no longer had a choice of what to do,” he says. Part of the cargo has already arrived and was refused, but Marcel prefers to keep the product in China and wait.

On the other hand, some exporters are trying to redirect merchandise to other Asian countries.

For Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, economist at the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), China’s delay in resuming trade is an attempt to renegotiate contracts at more attractive values ​​and encourage the consumption of pork.

“The Chinese learned to eat beef, but they have been paying, sequentially, in recent months, increasingly expensive for Brazilian beef. China is at a time to renegotiate the price with the local economy in mind. Really simulate the return of consumption of pork,” he says.

In this scenario, the price of beef for export has already fallen.

“The partial export figures for October are already showing a drop of 9% in dollars in meat prices, compared to the previous month, precisely because the confusion is great in the domestic market”, says César de Castro Alves, agronomist and specialist in animal protein.

According to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), Brazil ships, on average, 8 thousand tons of beef per day. With the Chinese embargo, daily exports fell by almost half (4,500 tonnes).

Because of the ban on Brazilian meat, the Ministry of Agriculture published a letter to guide the slaughterhouses that have the product in stock. The document authorizes, for 60 days, the stock of products manufactured before the embargo, in refrigerated containers, in the internal patios of the slaughterhouses.

Until then, meat could only be stored in cold rooms.