Part of the film team with Alec Baldwin would have resigned before the death of the director – Zoeira

Preliminary investigations into the case involving actor Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting on the set of the feature film ‘Rust’ point to a possible flaw in the filming security protocol. Hours before the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, the technical team even resigned after complaints about working conditions, according to information in the US press.

Filming was taking place on a ranch in New Mexico City, about 50 miles from where the technical team was staying. Because of this, they would have complained about the weariness of traveling this distance on a daily basis, payment delays and long hours of work in front of the cameras. The dismissals would have occurred on Thursday (21), the same date as the director’s death.

According to information from the Los Angeles Times, several messages would have been sent by a camera operator to the production manager. In the content, he would have warned about accidental shootings that had already occurred before.

Despite this, according to the film’s producer, who released a press release, the safety of the cast and crew is the company’s priority. A court order, which has already been granted, should result in the collection of videos, photos, clothing, weapons and other evidence to clarify the circumstances of the shooting.

According to witnesses already heard by the police, three separate weapons had been placed on the film set. The assistant director chose one and gave it to actor Alec Baldwin during the rehearsal of a scene. As stated in the protocol, the assistant director immediately stated that she had no ammunition. In this way, the artist took the gun out of its holster once, without problems, but the second time the shot was fired.

The same bullet would have hit first director of photography Halyna Hutchins in the chest and then director Joel Souza in the shoulder. In an audio recording, also obtained by investigations, script supervisor Naomi Mitchell calls the emergency department to report that two people have been accidentally shot.

So far, no one has been indicted for the case, and investigations should point out how the shooting occurred.

The scenographic weapon that killed Halyna Hutchins and left Joel Souza injured during the recordings, in New Mexico, in the United States, was fired by Baldwin last Thursday (21). The information was confirmed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos taken at the scene of the accident captured the actor’s reaction when he learned that his colleague had died.