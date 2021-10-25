Patients seek alternatives after suspension of obesity drugs by the STF

Bariatric surgeon Adriano Rios is director of the Obesity Treatment and Surgery Center | Photo: Felipe Iruatã / Ag A Tarde

On the last 14th, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned Law 13.454/2017, which allowed the formulation and sale of three substances to treat obesity: amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol. The reason? When compared, the harms of using these drugs far outweigh the benefits. But what harm are these substances causing? And how are the people who used them in their treatments?

“These substances are not simple weight-loss drugs, but drugs to treat obesity that were being abused. Amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol reduce the patient’s hunger, but the problem is that they also cause sleep, arrhythmia, hypertension, make users very agitated and several other symptoms”, explains Adriano Rios, bariatric surgeon and director of the Treatment and Treatment Center Obesity Surgery (NTCO).

The side effects made the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) prohibit the formulation and sale of these substances in 2011. This decision was revoked by the National Congress in 2017, which allowed the drugs to be ordered in compounding pharmacies, since there are no national manufacturer. With the decision of the Supreme Court on the 14th, it is up to Anvisa to analyze new studies on these substances and release or not their return to pharmacies.

There are still other drug options, says Rios, “but they are absurdly expensive.” And of course, there is sibutramine, a substance that induces satiety and that was included in the STF ban, but which Anvisa has allowed its marketing since 2011, provided it is sold only in conventional pharmacies and not in manipulation pharmacies. For the Agency, the pros outweigh the cons in the case of sibutramine, but retired Emília Nunes disagrees.

“I don’t advise anyone to take it. At the time I had stomach pain and the doctor said it could be bad diet, changed my diet and prescribed sibutramine. I was nauseous, very thirsty, not hungry at all and my blood pressure started to rise so much that I it made her dizzy. When she reached 10/18, the doctors said that low blood pressure was more difficult to control and the medication was stopped. My blood pressure never returned to normal and I didn’t lose any weight,” recalls Nunes.

English teacher Paloma Nunes, daughter of Emília, was also prescribed sibutramine in her early teens and still remembers the side effects today. “The one who prescribed it was an endocrinologist and it was purely for aesthetic reasons at the time. I felt a lot of headache right at the beginning, a pain so unbearable that it made me dizzy and made me feel that there were little animals walking around inside my head. These effects came pretty fast and I stopped using them pretty quickly too. It wasn’t worth it”, he says.

Sibutramine, unlike the medications prohibited by the STF, explains endocrinologist Joaquim Custódio Jr., professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Bahia (Fameb) and vice president of the Bahia Society of Endocrinology (SBEM Bahia), has studies that indicate it as a safe substance, as long as its use in patients with severe cardiovascular disease is avoided.

“However, the basis of obesity treatment is lifestyle change, through regular physical activity and dietary re-education, with restriction to high-calorie foods. Medications are a complement that help in this process. For patients who used these medications through formulation, what is indicated now is to seek an endocrinologist to evaluate the available treatment alternatives”, he explains.

Approved drugs

Pharmacist specializing in clinical pharmacy, Maria Fernanda Barros de Oliveira Brandão is responsible for the Medicine Information Center of the Regional Council of Pharmacy of the State of Bahia (CRF-BA) and explains that there are two other medicines approved by Anvisa with indication for treatment for loss of weight: liraglutide and orlistat. Which must be prescribed by the doctor.

And he points out: none of the four substances – amfepramone, femproporex, mazindol and sibutramine – are incorporated in the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Overweight and Obesity in the SUS. “The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) recommended not incorporating sibutramine, as the studies analyzed demonstrate low safety, without good long-term results. The other three did not appear as demands for incorporation into the SUS during the elaboration of the protocol and, therefore, were not evaluated”, he explains.

Some of these drugs, which are now banned, have been widely used in the past, says hepatologist and professor at Fameb, Raymundo Paraná. “They were suspended for issues related to adverse effects. The most common are cardiovascular diseases, such as arrhythmias and changes in pressure, and liver disease, where there can be a variety of manifestations of toxicity, from mild to more severe forms, such as fulminant liver failure”, he explains.

Therefore, the treatment of obesity has become multidisciplinary, involving the endocrinologist, the hepatologist and the cardiologist, “in addition to psychiatric and/or psychological and nutritional support”, complements Paraná.



