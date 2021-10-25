Paysandu releases note repudiating field invasion | Sport Para | Online Diary

The regrettable scenes seen in the game between Paysandu x Ituano-SP, in which a group of “fans”, linked to the main organization of the club, called Terror Bicolor, continue to reverberate not only in Pará football, but throughout Brazil. Right after Ituano’s 3rd goal, they forced one of the gates at Curuzu’s stadium, and at 13 minutes into the second half, a real invasion of the pitch was carried out that ended up in a stoppage of the match for about 30 minutes, which was recorded by arbitration in the official summary of the dispute.

After the confrontation held in the afternoon/night of last Saturday (23), for the 4th round of group C, in the 2nd phase of Series C of the Brazilian Championship, in which Paysandu lost by 4 x 1 to Ituano, and stayed in complicated situation to guarantee access to Serie B 2022, having only 2 points in the classification – although he still has mathematical chances that can still guarantee him one of the places, due to a combination of results – the board of the club released a note official in which he totally repudiates the acts performed in the match.

A moment when Curuzu’s stadium security guards are unable to contain the pressure of the “fans” who open the gate that gives access to the playing field. It didn’t take long for the police to contain the protesters who paralyzed the game between @Paysandu x @ituanoofficial. pic.twitter.com/3f76wRFr2Z — Magno Fernandes (@Cf27Magno) October 24, 2021

CHECK THE NOTE

Paysandu Sport Club vehemently regrets and repudiates the violent acts committed by a group of people who do not represent their faithful and passionate fans, during the game this Saturday (23), against Ituano-SP, for the Brazilian Championship Series C, at the Stadium Banpará Curuzu. At 13 minutes into the second half, the gang invaded the pitch, but immediately the Military Police and the club’s private security acted effectively to avoid further inconvenience. Despite the incident, there was no material damage, no one was injured and the match was restarted and played to the end.

The club also informs that during the week, at a previous meeting convened by the Secretariat of Public Security, (Segup), the operational game plan was presented, which contains the number of public and private security agents, discussed and approved by all State public security agencies, as well as the other parties involved in the organization of the match, showing, therefore, the correct prevention of reprehensible attitudes by third parties.

Paysandu also informs that the people involved in the riot have already been identified through the stadium’s internal monitoring system, through cameras, and taken to the Urban Section of São Brás, where a police report was drawn up.