Pedro consulted a private doctor under the guidance of Flamengo; see the chronology until the attacker’s surgery

Amid a series of embezzlements due to physical problems in recent weeks, the news that Pedro suffered a meniscus injury and will undergo surgery on his right knee, this evening, rekindled the discussion about Flamengo’s medical department. The decision was taken this Sunday, 12 days after the blow suffered by the athlete. During the period, Pedro underwent two imaging tests and was instructed to look for Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira, who operated on him in 2018, by Márcio Tannure, a doctor at Fla, who participated in the conversation over the weekend.

Below, the THROW! makes a chronology of facts involving the attacker since the game against Juventude, when he suffered a blow to his right knee. Pedro ended up acting “in sacrifice” against Athletico, in the Arena da Baixada – where he scored the equalizer 2-2 – but now he will need to withdraw in the decisive phase of the season. The recovery period is set at three weeks.

Then against Juventude, an image exam showed a bone edema in the right knee. Pedro underwent the treatment indicated by the Flamengo DM, did not play against Cuiabá and, on Mondays and Tuesdays, the 18th and 19th, he worked at the Ninho do Urubu field. So, on Wednesday, the 20th, he went to the game against Athletico.

After the match at the Arena da Baixada, Pedro returned from Curitiba in pain and underwent a new exam on Saturday, the 23rd. After this exam, Pedro was instructed by Dr. Márcio Tannure to look for the doctor who operated in 2018, Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira , for an evaluation of the frame. With the two doctors and the results of the exams carried out in the previous weeks, the diagnosis was made, and it was defined that the surgical procedure would be the best alternative.

Recall the chronology of the facts until the confirmation of the surgery in Pedro:

10/13 – BEAT ON THE RIGHT KNEE

Pedro suffers a blow to his right knee in the game against Juventude. After the match, Flamengo informs that the attacker would be reevaluated the following day, 14.

10/14 – REPRESENTATION WITHOUT INJURY

Flamengo informs that Pedro “represented himself better, performed regenerative work and treated his right knee”. However, an imaging exam was performed and showed bone edema in the right knee, the site of the impact.

10/17 – DEFALQUE AGAINST CUIABÁ

Pedro was related to the game against Cuiabá, but was vetoed by the Flamengo DM for still having “pain in his right knee and not having recovered in time”. The club also informed that the striker would undergo a new evaluation, at CT, on the 18th.

10/20 – PLAY AND MARK AGAINST THE HURRICANE

Pedro is related and plays against Athletico, in the Arena da Baixada. He scored the equalizing goal in stoppage time, and, on leaving the field, he admitted that he played in the “sacrifice”: “I managed to come, I took the hit very hard. Flamengo asks for that”.

10/23 – OUTSIDE FLA-FLU

With pain in his right knee, Pedro is not related to the derby against Fluminense. Player underwent a new examination and was instructed by the club to seek the doctor who operated on him, in 2018, for evaluation.

10/24 – FLAMENGO CONFIRMS SURGERY

Flamengo informs the result of the exam, confirming the meniscus injury in the right knee and the surgical procedure to be performed this Monday.