Pedro dissatisfied at Flamengo is an opportunity for Grêmio

Everyone already knows about Pedro’s dissatisfaction at Flamengo, the striker is constantly a substitute for Gabigol and that’s why he would like to change clubs. The fact that Pedro was prevented from playing in the Copa América did not please the player either. So why doesn’t Grêmio try?

The news emerged that Palmeiras is very interested in hiring Pedro. But if the team from São Paulo can try, why can’t the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul? Grêmio needs a center forward, so it speculates that they will get Borja for good. But there is no comparison between the Colombian and the Brazilian.

So instead of the guild investing millions for the Colombian striker, it should use that money and a little more to acquire Pedro. The striker would certainly arrive at Grêmio and solve the problem of lack of goals.

Pedro is one of the best active strikers in Brazilian football. However, he ended up choosing Flamengo to play, where it is one of the few places where he would have competition. Now he is looking to leave the club to be a starter.

If Grêmio invested part of the money it received from Everton Cebolinha and Pepê, it could easily acquire Pedro and raise the team’s level a lot.

Between selling to Palmeiras or Grêmio, Flamengo’s logic would be to sell to the team from Rio Grande do Sul. Palmeiras has arrived more in title disputes than Immortal. But, Peter could change that situation.

In the last transfer window, Grêmio made a mistake once again hiring 3 average players instead of investing in an outstanding one, which would change the club’s status. Something Pedro can do.

