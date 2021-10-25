Pedro will undergo arthroscopy in the knee and is another low for Renato Gaúcho

After becoming embezzled in Fla-Flu, striker Pedro had a confirmed injury to his right knee and will have to undergo arthroscopy

It’s the Flamengo won another embezzlement for the match against Athletic-PR, this Wednesday (27), for the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup: O striker Pedro, who will undergo an arthroscopy in his right knee.

According to a medical report sent by Flamengo, the 21 shirt has a knee meniscus injury. With that, he will perform the astroscopy this Monday, at 7 pm.

The injury is much less serious than that suffered by the athlete in 2018, when he was still defending the Fluminense. On that occasion, Pedro tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury that takes a combat athlete from six to eight months away. The club did not disclose the recovery period.

In addition to the semifinal against Athletico-PR, Flamengo has the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol practically a month from now, on November 27th, when he faces the palm trees, game that you follow on FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+.

Flamengo has been suffering with injuries. Bruno Henrique, David Luiz and Arrascaeta are still recovering from muscle injuries and have no guaranteed presence. Gabigol, who sprained his foot in the first leg, is also a doubt.

If Gabigol is also unable to act, Vitor Gabriel is the only name in the squad to play the center forward.