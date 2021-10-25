Pedro’s injury was diagnosed by a private doctor and is in the vulture’s nest

Weather at Flamengo is not good after the diagnosis of Pedro’s knee injury, who should return before the Libertadores final

THE Pedro’s right knee meniscus injury the atmosphere warmed up at the Vulture’s Nest. All due to the process that culminated in the surgery that will be performed this Monday (26).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

According to a survey by Pedro Ivo Almeida, journalist at ESPN, the club did not inform the exam of Pedro after the victory over Youth 3-1 and ‘held’ as far as he got the information about the athlete’s surgery. And this only happened after pressure from the 21 shirt itself. Flamengo says that they participated together in the decision of the surgery, but it was Pedro who decided to go after an outside professional and opted for the surgical procedure. The climate is not the best in the Vulture’s Nest.

It is not by chance that Pedro took a stand immediately after the club’s promotion. https://t.co/uV31T8wBal — Pedro Ivo Almeida (@pedroivoalmeida) October 25, 2021

Pedro was not happy with the situation. He went to a private doctor to find out more about the pain he had been feeling. This particular professional requested a new exam and saw a meniscus injury. And it is the doctor himself, Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira, who will perform the surgery.

Internally, Flamengo works with a much shorter recovery period: about two to three weeks, making the shirt 21 return in time for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol, which will be broadcast live by Fox Sports and for ESPN on Star+.



1 Related

The surgery is similar to the procedure done with Arrascaeta, in 2019. The player also underwent arthroscopy to repair an injury to the meniscus in his left knee and medial collateral ligament.

Arrascaeta got injured on the day October 2nd, first leg of the 2019 Libertadores semifinal against the Guild, and returned to act on the return, scheduled for the day October, 23.