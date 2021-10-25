Pérez ends up dehydrated on a day that started with diarrhea: “Awful”

by

Sergio Pérez celebrates another podium in the 2021 F1 season (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Being a professional athlete means going through a few days of physical ordeal throughout your career. That’s what happened to Sergio Pérez this Sunday (24), in Austin. Pérez started the day with diarrhea, never a pleasant thing when you need to spend about two hours away from any toilet, and ended up with a broken hydration system at the start of the race. Still, he managed to make it to the podium.

Pérez started third and stayed there despite not being able to hydrate from the first lap, something that created problems throughout the race.

“Since the first lap I ran out of water and at the beginning of the intermediate stint I started to lose strength”, he stated. It was the only thing the Mexican said after the test, still lacking the strength for long interviews.

Sergio Pérez hugs Max Verstappen at the end of the US GP (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)
“It was horrible. I had diarrhea in the morning, so I had to hydrate myself well, but from the first lap onwards it was like that… I was having trouble getting things right, because I was losing strength. The last 30 or 40 laps were tough”, he followed later during the FIA ​​press conference for the top three.

Pérez is now thinking about two weeks, when F1 returns to his Mexico. “We had a nice prize, but I’m really looking forward to Maximo. It’s a shame that I couldn’t keep up with Lewis and Max. The track in Mexico should be great for the team”, he concluded.

Formula 1 returns in two weeks, on November 5-7, with the Mexican GP.

