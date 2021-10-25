Petrobras announces new increase in gasoline and diesel at refineries

Petrobras announced today (25) that it will readjust the prices of gasoline and diesel in its refineries as of tomorrow (26).

The liter of gasoline sold by the company to distributors will go from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19, which represents an increase of R$ 0.21 or around 7%.

Petrobras claims that the portion of gasoline sold at refineries in the final price of the product found at service stations will reach R$ 2.33, with an increase of R$ 0.15. The variation is less than the R$0.21 adjustment at refineries because gasoline has a mandatory 27% blend of anhydrous ethanol.

A liter of diesel will be sold for R$ 3.34 at Petrobras refineries, which represents an increase of around 9% over the current average price of R$ 3.06.

In the case of diesel, Petrobras calculates that the impact for the final consumer is an increase of R$ 0.24, because the diesel sold at gas stations has a mandatory 12% biodiesel blend.

Petrobras justifies that the price adjustments ensure that the market “continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages”.

“The alignment of prices to the international market is particularly relevant at the moment we are experiencing it, with the atypical demand received by Petrobras for the month of November 2021. The adjustments also reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the supply limited due to the growth of world demand, and the exchange rate,” says the company.