Petrobras’ privatization “has entered the radar,” says Bolsonaro

BRASÍLIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed this Monday, in an interview with a radio station in Mato Grosso do Sul, that the privatization of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) “has entered the radar” of the government, but said that it is not an immediate process.

“This got on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, which is to get the company to put it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication. Especially when it comes to fuel. If you take it from the State’s monopoly, which exists, and put it in the monopoly of a private person, it’s the same thing or maybe even worse,” Bolsonaro told radio Caçula, from Três Lagoas (MS).

This is at least the second time that the president has raised the possibility of privatizing the oil company, a topic that was in the plans of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, but had not been analyzed by Bolsonaro until now. The increase in fuel, however, led Bolsonaro to talk about this issue.

Bolsonaro has already said this month that he “will” to privatize Petrobras and added that he will assess with the economic team what he can do in this regard.

Petrobras has been the target of political discussion as energy costs helped push the country’s consumer inflation into double digits, undermining Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Bolsonaro has previously opposed the privatization of Petrobras, considering the company “strategic” for Brazil’s national interests. However, even with their support, some market participants believe that a privatization process would be difficult, as there needs to be a change in the legislation to be passed by the National Congress.

The president also complained in the interview about the criticism he has received because of the high inflation in the country, but he reaffirmed that he will not interfere in prices.

“I’m not mean, I don’t want fuel increases, but it’s a reality. The whole world is suffering with the economy in this post-pandemic”, he said. “I don’t want to raise the price of anything, but I can’t interfere with anything.”

