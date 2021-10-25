Petrobras readjusts once again gasoline and diesel prices | Economy

Petrobras will readjust once again the prices of gasoline and diesel for distributors. According to a statement released on Monday (25) by the oil company, the new values ​​will take effect from Tuesday (26).

The high had already been anticipated on Sunday by President Jair Bolsonaro. During an event in Brasília, he stated that “Unfortunately, due to the oil price numbers abroad and the dollar in here in the next few days, starting tomorrow, unfortunately we will have a fuel readjustment“.

With the high, the average selling price of gasoline will go from R$ 2.98 to R$ 3.19 per liter, an average readjustment of R$ 0.21 per liter (up 7.04%). It is the second readjustment in the price of fuel this month. On the last day 9, gasoline had already risen 7.2%.

The liter of diesel A will go from R$ 3.06 to R$ 3.34 per liter, reflecting an average readjustment of R$ 0.28 per liter (an increase of 9.15%). The last increase in fuel was on September 28, 8.89%.

In the year, diesel already accumulates an increase of 65.3% in refineries. Gasoline, on the other hand, rose 73.4% in the same period.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions: distributors, importers and other producers, in addition to Petrobras”, says the state-owned company in a statement.

Oil and dollar at higher levels

The explanation for the increase in fuel prices lies in several factors, but mainly in the value of oil and the exchange rate.

The dollar and oil prices have had more influence on fuel prices in Brazil since 2016, when Petrobras started to practice the International Parity Price (PPI), which is guided by fluctuations in the international market.

Last week, the price of a barrel of Brent oil – an international benchmark – closed above at US$ 85.53, close to the highs since the end of 2018. At the beginning of the year, the average price was below US$ 65.

The dollar reached R$ 5.6282, accumulating an increase of more than 3% in the week.

According to Petrobras, the alignment of prices to the international market “is especially relevant at the moment we are experiencing it, with the atypical demand received by Petrobras for the month of November 2021”.

With the new values, Petrobras’ share in the value of a liter of gasoline paid by consumers at service stations will be R$ 2.33, on average.