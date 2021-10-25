Porto Velho residents have no electricity on Sunday afternoon (24) | Rondônia

On Sunday afternoon (24), residents of Porto Velho, district of Triunfo, Candeias do Jamari and Itapuã do Oeste, were without electricity for hours. Residents had to endure the intense heat as the thermometers read 35ºC.

According to residents, the interruption in service began around 1:40 pm and was only normalized around 3:15 pm. Before that time, the electricity was oscillating.

In a statement, Energisa explained that the problem was at Eletrobras Eletronorte and that it is trying to contact “generation and transmission agents to ensure full recovery as soon as possible”.

O g1 contacted Eletronorte and, according to the operations manager, there was an accident with an employee of the company at the Porto Velho substation around 1:40 pm. According to the representative of the company, the man worked on a “live line”, without disconnection, when he was shocked and taken to the hospital. There is still no information about his health status.

On social networks, residents complained about the delay in returning energy and also the intense heat.

In addition to electricity, telephone service was also interrupted in some locations. In the Costa e Silva neighborhood, in the northern part of the capital, residents were unable to make calls or use mobile data.

See Energisa’s note in full:

“Energisa informs that a problem in the Eletronorte supplier, responsible for delivering energy for distribution in Porto Velho, caused a power outage in the municipality and in Itapuã, which began around 1:50 pm this Sunday (24). 85% of customers had their power restored in about two hours. Around 4:40 pm, 15% of the consumer units remained without energy, in response to a request from Eletronorte to restrict the load in some regions. The company is in contact with the generation agents to ensure full recovery as quickly as possible.

Energisa recalls that the electrical system is divided into: generation, transmission and distribution. In Rondônia, Energisa only operates in distribution. There is no problem delivering power to the rest of the state..”