Positivo launches Infinix smartphone in Brazil and stirs up dispute in the sector | Companies

THE Positive Technology announced on Monday a partnership with the Chinese smartphone maker Transsion Holdings , and starts to manufacture locally, in Manaus (AM), equipment from infinix , one of the brands of the group.

With the entry into the line of affordable intermediate and premium smartphones, the Positivo forecasts an investment of BRL 50 million in local production of the new line over the next three years, informed Helio Rotemberg, president of Positivo Tecnologia, to Valor.

“We’ve been fighting for this opportunity for many years,” said Rotemberg, referring to the company’s desire to expand the offering beyond mobile input devices. “We are doing very well in sales of devices from R$ 800 to R$ 1,000, but we needed a category like the Vaio line is for notebooks”, compares the executive.

In 2018, Positivo even announced a partnership for the sale of smartphones from Huawei, but the Chinese company withdrew from the launch.

Initially, Positivo will work with a single Infinix model: the Infinix Note 10 Pro Smartphone, which hits stores in time for year-end sales.

In January, the company expands the brand’s smartphone line with a potential of 30 new models. The strategy, according to Rotemberg, is to intensify competition with manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi on models in the R$1,000 to R$3,000 price range.

Positivo also wants to fight for the market share left by LG Electronics, which ended local production of appliances in July. The South Korean consumer electronics maker announced in April that it would exit the global smartphone market.

The scale of production was a determining factor in the partnership, which began to be considered in 2015, informs Norberto Maraschin, Vice President of Consumer Affairs and Mobility at Positivo Tecnologia.

“The Transsion group brings this power of scale that is what we lacked”, says the executive. “We are talking about a R$ 40 billion market”.

In the first half, the group based in Shenzen, China, sold 37.3 million devices, It now has a 5.5% share of the global smartphone market, up from 3.5% a year earlier, according to data from research firm Counterpoint Research.

In Brazil, Positivo bet on price and a one-year warranty to gain space among competitors. “It is a technologically advanced brand, at the correct price and with a local guarantee”, notes Rotemberg.

The president of Positivo Tecnologia notes that local production reduces by 30% the charges levied on imported appliances. “We don’t come to play, it’s a transformational launch for Positivo”, emphasizes the executive.