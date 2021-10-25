Presidential ticket judgment marks farewell at TSE







The minister of the Superior Court of Justice, Luís Felipe Salomão Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão

This Tuesday, the 26th, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) starts the judgment of actions against the slate of President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourão by all means use of fake news and robots on social media during the 2018 dispute. It is the last act of the clash against fake news fought in the Court by the minister Luis Felipe Salomão, who leaves office on Friday, with the end of his two-year rotation as head judge.

As the head of the Electoral Justice General Inspectorate, he has staged a crusade over the past 12 months that has attracted daytime attacks from Bolsonaro and his radical militancy. In the trial scheduled to start tomorrow, he will report the two most scathing investigative actions of the Electoral Justice (AIJE) against the winning ticket of the last presidential elections. The tendency is for the lawsuits to be filed, but the process leaves marks of wear for the government.

Salomão will deliver the records of the administrative inquiry against Bolsonaro to the minister Mauro Campbell, who will assume the position of Inspector General and will report the investigation. Magistrates have a good relationship in the courts. Interlocutors of ministers affirm that the line adopted by the current magistrate should be followed without resistance by the successor, in a possible unfolding of the processes. Sources in the court say that the material from the fake news inquiry – shared by the Supreme Court to inform the impeachment of the presidential ticket – could be used in the administrative investigation, thus allowing its conversion into a lawsuit.

Upon assuming the position of Inspector General in September 2020, Salomão declared to the state the interest in judging “as soon as possible” the actions that investigate electoral illegalities of the Bolsonaro/Mourão ticket, as a way of offering answers to society. The case began in 2019 with the filing of accusations by the “O Povo Feliz de Novo” ticket – composed of PT, PCdoB and Pros -, which accuses the winners of the presidential election of having interfered in the outcome of the election through mass shooting of false news by private companies and having made use of documents from elderly people to register the accounts used in the operation.

Two years later, the polls were finalized by Salomão on Friday, 15. “My purpose was to make the AIJES come to an end. And we did it”, says Salomão. “I hope and assume that each party and society also understands the nature of my role, of a court and of a collegiate.”

Trajectory

Born in Salvador and raised in Rio, the 58-year-old minister, 34 in the magistracy, participated in repercussion judgments. In 2015, he was the rapporteur of the action at the STJ, which reaffirmed the legal recognition of stable same-sex unions and allowed partners with financial difficulties the possibility of requesting the payment of alimony in court after the end of the relationship.

Eleven years earlier, still as a judge at the 4th Business Court of Rio, Salomão issued an indemnity payment order to the families who were victims of the 1998 Palace II building collapse in Barra da Tijuca, which left eight dead and more than 150 homeless. In view of the Union’s move to block the victims’ money, the minister personally interceded with the beneficiaries, directing them to hold a vigil at Banco do Brasil, which was trying to postpone the transfer until the following morning, when the federal government would then have access to the resources. . Salomão ordered the immediate payment of the indemnity, under penalty of imprisonment for anyone who failed to comply. On July 31, 2004, families began taking deposits into their accounts.

He also served as a prosecutor for the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP), but soon abandoned his position as a whistleblower to assume the role of judge in the small district of Casimiro de Abreu, in the state of Rio, where he spent his childhood. He spent time in the main courts of Rio until being nominated, in 2008, by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Superior Court of Justice.

In 2017, Salomão arrived at the TSE to assume the position of substitute minister. In the 2018 electoral process, Justice Rosa Weber, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), at the time president of the Electoral Court, appointed him to work on a team that would focus on electoral propaganda composed by magistrates Carlos Horbach and Sérgio Banhos, who remain until today on court.

A Fluminense fan, Salomão uses football to describe his work in the 2018 election. “It’s as if in a game the referee let the game run wide and didn’t whistle every time he had any doubt about an entry”, he says. “The posture of the electoral propaganda group was to let the debate happen, with as little interference as possible, using the judge’s whistle only in cases of serious misconduct, such as offenses, abuses and other electoral crimes.”

The role in the electoral process marked by the strengthening of social networks was decisive for the minister to fully immerse himself in the operation of the political machine of false news. In 2019, Salomão founded the Center for Innovation, Administration and Research in the Judiciary (CIAPJ-FGV). At the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB), he researches the use of artificial intelligence in Justice.

In articles published in early 2018, Salomão already commented on the dangers of fake news and indicated the tactics he would adopt in the TSE: rapid and intense attack on sources of funding for lies disguised as information. “When studying new technologies, there is no way not to address the issue of false news,” he says.

“As minister of electoral propaganda, I was concerned with being the mediator of the debate. In the internal affairs department, I have the role of being the guardian of the election and of the electoral system. It has to be exercised with rigor.”

Legacy

One of the maintenance fronts of the post-Solomão Internal Affairs Office should be the intensification of negotiations with social media platforms to create a policy of self-regulation of published content, with a focus on suspending financial transfers to producers of false news. “I firmly believe that we are going to reach this self-regulation”, evaluates the minister. “If it is not possible, then the court will have to regulate this matter so as not to let it completely loose for the next elections.”

In August of this year, Salomão submitted a request to the TSE to investigate President Bolsonaro’s unfounded statements of manipulation in the electronic ballot boxes, as well as his threats to holding elections in 2022. The plenary of the Court unanimously approved the request, and also requested the inclusion of the Chief Executive in the fake news inquiry, which is being processed by the Supreme Court.

Faced with the judicial siege, Bolsonaro did not spare attacks on the minister’s work. In response to a decision by the magistrate, who on August 16 ordered the suspension of financial transfers from social networks to channels of disinformation, the head of the Executive told supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada that it was necessary to “put an end to” the ” cancer” installed in the Court.

As revealed by Estadão, the decision reached the channels of the president, his sons Carlos (Republicanos-RJ), Flávio (Patriota-RJ) and Eduardo (PSL-SP), as well as those of four other federal deputies and political influencers, all beneficiaries of financial resources from false news.

In the wave of attacks, the president also stated that the minister has committed “barbarities” by acting together with minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the TSE. “The judge, by nature, has to be calm, equidistant and prepared for this type of case”, says Salomão. “Whoever wins is happy, whoever loses criticism. It’s the nature of my job”, he points out. “I would never respond to any part of the process, before, during and after the trial.”