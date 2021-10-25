price and everything about Positivo’s cell phone

Positivo announced on Monday (25) a partnership with Transsion, a Chinese cell phone manufacturer. The idea is to launch Infinix branded cell phones in Brazil and, as a result, start operating in a superior segment of this market. The devices will be manufactured in the country and will have local technical assistance.

Despite being little known in Brazil, Infinix has a large presence in emerging markets, especially on the African continent. There, the brand is the market leader, with 47% share, which puts it ahead of the global leader Samsung.

Currently, Positivo has 2% of the Brazilian telephone market and operates only with simpler products, from cell phones without internet access to the Quantum line, with cell phones with more functions, but still in a range below R$1,000.

This line, by the way, will no longer be used in mobile phones for the end consumer and will focus on solutions for the corporate market, such as card payment machines, for example.

Emphasis on cost-effectiveness

The first model of this partnership is the Infinix Note 10 Pro, a device that comes for R$ 1,499 in its 128 GB storage version (R$ 1,699 with 256 GB).

It is a large device, with a 6.95-inch screen (17.65 cm), MediaTek Helio G95 processor —the same as the Moto G60s, by Motorola, and the Redmi Note 10s, by Xiaomi—, it has 8 GB RAM and 5,000 mAh battery.

The 64 MP quad rear camera has functions such as macro mode, for close-up shots without losing focus, and night mode, to brighten the scene without using the flash.

The operating system is based on Android 11, but modified by Infinix. Initially, it will be sold in Brazil in two colors: black and white — this second model has a color-changing effect depending on the angle the device is at.

According to Positivo, the cell phone should be compared to Samsung’s Galaxy A72, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Motorola’s Edge line, although it has a more modest technical sheet than them. The fact that the mentioned devices have a price close to R$ 2,000 is noteworthy, considerably above that charged by the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

In addition, Positivo offers a two-year warranty on the device.

“What we did was rush to make the product in Brazil and, thus, act with an aggressive price and manage to make a big impact on the Brazilian market”, explains Norberto Maraschin, vice president of consumer business at Positivo.

Positivo does not comment on the size of the market share it intends to take with the novelty, but says it does not want to “give a trace” but rather to be relevant in this regard.

For 2022, the idea is to have at least eight Infinix models on sale in Brazil, four of which arrive in the first quarter of the year. The idea is to work with models that cost between R$1,000 and R$2,999.

Datasheet: Infinix Note 10 Pro