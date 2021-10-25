Procon-SP asks ANS to oversee health plans with its own network of hospitals | Brazil and Politics

In official form, the Procon-SP asked the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) what inspect health plans that have a vertical model . In this model, which according to the agency has been growing in recent years, the operators have their own service network, such as hospitals, clinics, home care, rehabilitation centers, among other services .

According to a note, Procon-SP states that it is the role of the regulatory agency to act in the inspection of this network, including hospitals. “It is necessary to inspect if the model does not results in damage to the consumer, since the less the hospital spends, sacrificing the quality of care, better for the operator, which reduces its costs“says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

According to the agency, with the verticalization of health plans restrict medical services to the company’s clinical picture, limiting contracted services by the consumer, and may compromise the technical independence of the health professional. Procon-SP emphasizes that the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), in their audits, already pointed out lack of transparency by the operators, in this sense.

“There may be a Conflict of interests in operators that have hospitals, that’s why we want to provoke a regulation by the ANS regarding the verticalization of the sector”, says Capez, adding that, for the agency, the model is also affects competitiveness, causes market concentration and reduces the quality of services provided.