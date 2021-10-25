Prostate cancer, which victimized ‘Friends’ actor, is 2nd most lethal among men

In this Monday (25th) edition of the Medical Correspondent panel of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes talks about prostate cancer. The disease claimed actor James Michael Tyler, who was immortalized in the role of Gunther, in the series “Friends”. He was 59 years old.

Tyler discovered prostate cancer in 2018 and, even with treatment, it eventually spread to the bones. After three years, the actor could not resist. According to US medical societies, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in the country.

The doctor warns that metastasis, the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body, ends up being decisive in the patient’s evolution.

“Men over 50 years old need to see a urologist. If you have a family history of prostate cancer, it speeds up to 45 years old”, recommends Gomes.

“Early diagnosis makes the treatment more efficient and the chance of cure is much greater”, says Fernando Gomes, adding that there is no reason for prejudice in relation to the touch test.

“It is enough for men to look at the example of women, who take preventive exams at the gynecologist from an early age. The same thing has to happen with men”, he advises.

