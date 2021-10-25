PTB deputy says Roberto Jefferson is in prison and asks for prayers

Graciela Nienov informed that the former federal deputy has a condition of high fever, low blood pressure and tachycardia

Valter Campanato/Brazil Agency Roberto Jefferson is in a prison in Rio de Janeiro



Vice President of Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), Graciela Nienov informed this Sunday, 24, that Roberto Jefferson he is hospitalized with health problems in the Gericinó penitentiary complex, in Rio de Janeiro. In a publication on Twitter, she informed the health board of the former federal deputy, who is president of the acronym. “He had to be admitted to the prison hospital, with a high fever (39°C), low blood pressure (09/5), tachycardia (110bpm), pain on palpation in the liver region, accumulation of fluid in the legs,” he wrote Graciela, who added: “I ask you to pray that he can get out of this.”

In another post, Graciela also said that Roberto Jefferson would be suffering an alleged “abandonment”. “Many may not even appreciate Roberto Jefferson’s struggle, imprisoned for defending our freedom. The PTB remains firm in this fight, everyone is watching the abandonment he is suffering. Is it by chance or thought?”, wrote the deputy of the party. Arrested since August by decision of Alexandre de Moraes, STF minister, the former federal deputy arrived to be hospitalized for 36 days due to a urinary tract infection. During the period, he even underwent a catheterization.