Rafael Portugal would have lost R$1.2 million in coup

Actor and comedian Rafael Portugal and his wife filed for compensation after being victims of an alleged scam by the financial pyramid scheme of the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”. The couple claims to have invested R$1.2 million in cryptocurrencies.

The “bitcoin pharaoh”, Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, was arrested by the Federal Police on August 25, in Rio de Janeiro, and became a target of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), which is investigating whether he commanded a pyramid scheme.

His company, “GAS Consultoria Bitcoin”, which would have more than 67,000 clients, promised 10% return on investments to its clients through cryptocurrencies. But the company did not invest in bitcoin, profits would be paid to customers by money from new investments by other investors, which characterizes the pyramid.

This was also the promise of profit made to Portugal, which deposited investments between August 2020 and March 2021 in the company’s account.

In a statement, the actor’s press office affirms that he and his wife had “several contracts” with the company GAS, “precisely because they believe that the company really invested in cryptocurrencies”. “We trust in the people who introduced us to the company as an investment possibility and we did so”, states the text.

They wrote that there was no unfamiliarity with the company’s work because they received their payments from the first contract. “The proof of this is that we took a long time in distributing the judicial process, which only occurred by an exclusive decision of the Gomes & Raner Advogados office, which represents our interests”, says another excerpt of the note.

Portugal and his wife also claimed to have received a “favorable decision” — without specifying which — from the Justice on the case and that they trust the authorities to clarify the story.

The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”

Glaidson Acácio ran the company along with his wife, Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, who is at large. They maintained a luxury house in Cabo Frio, valued at R$9 million.

On the day of Glaidson’s arrest, in a mansion in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, police found luxury cars (such as BMW and Porsche), as well as R$13.8 million in cash and R$150 million in bitcoins , according to the quotation for that period.

Cuban jewelry, watches and cigars were also seized by the Federal Police.

In early September, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) denied a new request for freedom made by the former waiter’s lawyers. The report sought out Glaidson’s defense, and if a placement is submitted, the report will be updated.