Ranking after Misano, with Quartararo champion

This Sunday, the MotoGP crowned its champion of 2021: Fabio Quartararo had an excellent recovery run in the GP of Emilia Romagna, starting from 15th to finish 4th and had the fall of Francesco Bagnaia with five laps to go to secure his first World Motorbike title.

With 267 points, Quartararo opens 65 of advantage over Bagnaia, with only 50 still in play, sacrificing the end of this dispute. But the runner-up is not yet guaranteed for the Italian. His fall prevented him from opening more for the 2020 champion, Joan Mir. the spanish of Suzuki, who also retired at Misano, is 27 behind in the table.

Winner of this Sunday’s GP, Mark Marquez made a leap in the table with his second consecutive win and now his sixth at the Worlds, with 142 points. If he maintains good form in the remaining two stages, the Spanish will Honda he can even aim high, with third place in the table, as he is 35 behind Mir.

Check below the status of the Drivers’ World Championship after Misano:

If Quartararo has already secured the title for the Yamaha between the drivers, in the team table, the situation is quite different. With the rolls of the second wave in the Japanese team, starting with the problems and the dismissal of Maverick Vinales, the substitutes and the adaptation period of Franco Morbidelli, the dispute is still alive against the Ducati.

Yamaha’s official team leads with 364 points, but is only nine ahead of Ducati, while Suzuki closes the top 3, but already much further back, almost 100 behind Yamaha.

Check out the status of the Team World Cup after Misano below:

Finally, among builders, we have a different situation. Here, the leader is Ducati, having 307 points against 295 for Yamaha. Suzuki is third, with 207, but already sees its position threatened by Honda, which is quickly approaching, now with 198.

There are only two races left in the 2021 season: the Algarve GP, in Portimão, scheduled for November 7th, and the Valencia GP, on November 14th.

Check out the status of the Constructors’ World Championship after Misano below:

