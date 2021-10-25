Rapa Nui people vote on tourism return to Easter Island after pandemic – 10/24/2021

Located 3,700 km west of Chile’s coast, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the Polynesian Rapa Nui vote this Sunday on whether or not to open up Easter Island to tourism after more than a year and a half of isolation by the pandemic.

The island territory of Chile has not received tourists since March 16, 2020, when the country established a state of emergency and adopted sanitary restrictions in the face of the arrival of the coronavirus. The country records a balance of more than 1.6 million cases and 36,000 deaths by covid-19.

In the period, the island registered only eight cases of covid-19 and has not had any patients since September 2020. There were also no hospitalizations or deaths during the pandemic, according to local authorities.

Dependent on the Valparaíso region, Easter Island has lived the last few months in isolation broken only by supply planes. For this reason, the original Rapa Nui people vote — in a non-binding consultation — on whether to receive tourists again or maintain current conditions.

rapa nui woman in traditional dance Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The final decision, however, will be the regional health authority of Valparaíso or the Ministry of Health, which did not explain whether they intend to take the result of the vote into consideration.

“The island’s income is the island’s tourist industry. It is the source that drives the economy,” explains Salvador Atan, vice president of the Ma’u Henua community, administrator of the Rapa Nui National Park, to AFP.

Atan recalls that the community organizes two assemblies a year to be accountable and now must pronounce on tourism. Only people belonging to the Rapa Nui people, who represent 60% of a population of nearly 10,000 inhabitants, have the right to participate in the consultation.

“Do you want the island to open in January?”: this is the question of the assembly.

The community has two dilemmas, according to Atan: the limited capacity of the health system to minimize contagion from the arrival of tourists and the economic situation of a territory that depends exclusively on this recipe for survival.

Easter Island has 73.1% of the population vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the medical center in Hanga Roa — the island’s capital — does not have ICUs, but rather respirators.

Ahu Akivi Moais, the statues of Easter Island Image: Martin BERNETTI / AFP

Furthermore, only one ambulance sent from the continent a month ago is equipped to treat a life-threatening patient per covid-19.

“By the end of the year, we have to take a step-by-step step to get the community used again to wearing the mask, vaccinating the Rapa Nui people and everyone who lives here, because with this we will minimize the effects of covid,” declared Atan.

This community leader, as well as local authorities, is in favor of reopening the island in January for tourists.