read and watch how the event was

It was very difficult for adults and, believe me, also for young people and children. Deprived of social life, the classroom, and part of the chaos that happened at home, they also had their mental health very affected. A few days ago, UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) declared that the impact of covid-19 on the health of children, adolescents and young people is significant, but only the tip of the iceberg, as for them the effects will still be felt by many years.

According to the survey “World Children’s Situation 2021: In My Mind: Promoting, Protecting and Caring for Children’s Mental Health” (available in English), children, adolescents and young adults were already dealing with mental health difficulties before the pandemic.

It is estimated that worldwide one in seven boys and girls aged between 10 and 19 years is already living with a mental disorder. And this is one of the main causes of suicide for the 46,000 teenagers or young adults who take their lives each year.

Hence the need —and responsibility— of parents, caregivers and educators to pay more attention to the topic and show themselves open to dialogue. Actress Duda Reis shared how, at age 20, she had to deal with depression, anorexia and image disorder. Doctors, his parents were always open and family support was essential in his recovery. Still, it was not easy to recognize that I needed help.

“I thought the quieter I was, the faster I would heal. When, in fact, the more we talk the better,” says she, who is a digital influencer, with an Instagram profile followed by more than 9 million people.

Elânia Francisca, psychologist and columnist for VivaBem, left the call: “To be sensitive adults, who see teenagers and young people as subjects with thoughts and questions, is a revolutionary act”.

A necessary posture while other deeper gaps persist in the social and public spheres. Also according to the UNICEF report, public policies in favor of mental health need to be prioritized, since globally only 2% of government budgets are allocated to this, although neurological and psychiatric diseases affect 1 billion people and mean direct and indirect costs of US $2.5 trillion (which corresponds to 4% of world GDP).