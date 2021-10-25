Real Madrid makes Barcelona a customer with Brazilian prominence

Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona, ​​yesterday (24), in the Spanish Championship, made the merengue team reach the fourth consecutive victory over their rival, which had not happened for 56 years. The result had an important Brazilian participation – incumbents, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo had praised performances.

The last time Real Madrid managed such a long streak of victories over Barcelona was in the 1960s. Between 1962 and 1965, the Merengues won “El Clásico” seven consecutive times.

Before hitting the series of good results against Barça, Real did not beat their rivals for a while. From December 23, 2017 to December 18, 2019, the Catalans accumulated four wins and three draws against the meringues.

Yesterday’s match had emotion until the end. Of the three goals, two were scored in second-half injury, with Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) and Agüero (Barcelona). After the game, Spanish newspapers praised Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Marca praised the way the shirt 20 managed to create difficulties for the defensive sector of Barça. “Vinicius shines in the face of a Barça that falls into discouragement. Vinicius, the inspired Brazilian, abused Mingueza.”

As highlighted the understanding of Vinicius and Rodrygo on the field. The two Brazilians also started the 5-0 rout over Shakhtar Donetsk, on Tuesday, in the Champions League.

The two teams return to the field for La Liga on Wednesday. Leaders Real Madrid host Osasuna, and ninth-placed Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano.